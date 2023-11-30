Sensex (0.13%)
66988.44 + 86.53
Nifty (0.18%)
20133.15 + 36.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.72%)
6539.50 + 46.45
Nifty Midcap (0.68%)
42908.90 + 290.20
Nifty Bank (-0.19%)
44481.75 -84.70
Heatmap

Pace of lending to NBFCs, industry declines sharply in October 2023

The month of October is marked by festive season demand and also the start of the busy season of the financial year

Public sector banks, bank credit

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 5:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The pace of bank credit in the retail segment moderated to 18 per cent on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis in October 2023, down from 20.5 per cent a year ago. Bank lending to finance companies, which is part of the services sector, slowed to 22.1 per cent in October 2023, compared to 34.3 per cent in October 2022, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.

The month of October is marked by festive season demand and also the start of the busy season of the financial year.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The housing segment, which is the largest component of bank retail credit, clocked a growth of 14.5 per cent Y-o-Y in October 2023, down from 16.7 per cent in October 2022, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data. The growth does not factor in the impact of HDFC’s merger with HDFC Bank in July 2023.

Year-on-year growth in credit card outstanding remained elevated at 28.0 per cent in October 2023 as against 29.4 per cent in October 2022. Other retail credit, which mostly comprises unsecured credit, showed a Y-o-Y growth of 22.3 per cent in October 2023, down from 25 per cent a year ago. Vehicle loans expanded at 20 per cent Y-o-Y, compared to 21.9 per cent in October 2022.

Concerned over default risks, the Reserve Bank of India has flagged high growth rates in unsecured credit and lending to finance companies. In November 2023, RBI raised risk weights for credit to these segments, forcing banks to set aside more capital for such exposures.

Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist at Bank of Baroda, said it would be interesting to see the growth in lending to NBFCs in light of the recent capital norms. As funds are the raw material for their business, it is unlikely that there would be a slowdown even if interest rates rise.

The RBI stated that lending to industry – small, medium, and large – also slowed sharply to 5.4 per cent Y-o-Y in October 2023, down from 13.5 per cent in October 2022. Loans to large industry dipped to 2.8 per cent in October 2023 from 10.7 per cent a year ago.

Also Read

Weighed by earnings hit, HDFC Bank may not perform in near-term: Analysts

HDFC Bank: Despite merger, stock may remain sideways, caution analysts

HDFC-HDFC Bank merger: The story behind success of housing finance behemoth

In HDFC Bank integration process, 70% of HDFC top executives to retire

HDFC Bank to report first quarterly result after merger; what to expect?

BoB to raise upto Rs 5,000 cr via 1st tranche of infrastructure bond

Excess SLR holdings reason for RBI's comfort on Abhyudaya Co-operative Bank

Business as usual for Abhyudaya Cooperative Bank on Tuesday: Official

Canara Bank plans to transfer credit card portfolio to its subsidiary

High staff churn in India's financial sector to persist in FY24: TeamLease


Among major industries, credit growth (Y-o-Y) to ‘basic metal and metal products’ and ‘textiles’ accelerated in October 2023 compared to the same month last year. Lending to ‘chemicals and chemical products’, and ‘infrastructure’ decelerated.

Credit to the services sector showed growth of 20.1 per cent Y-o-Y as against 22.5 per cent a year ago, primarily due to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and trade.

Credit growth to agriculture and allied activities improved to 17.5 per cent Y-o-Y in October 2023 from 13.8 per cent a year ago, the RBI said.
Topics : Bank credit RBI HDFC Bank Retail credit Indian banking sector NBFCs

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 5:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop 5 Upcoming Bollywood MoviesAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyTelangana Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon