No personal hearing needed before banks tag loan accounts as fraud: SC

The Supreme Court has held that borrowers are not entitled to a personal hearing before banks classify their loan accounts as “fraud” under Reserve Bank of India (RBI) directions. The ruling is likely to provide finality to a contentious issue that has seen conflicting rulings from different high courts of the country.

In its ruling, the apex court said that borrowers must be given access to the forensic audit report based on which the classification is reached. Banks will be allowed to redact portions affecting third-party rights, a bench of Justice J B Pardiwala and Justice K V Viswanathan held.

The court further said that compliance with principles of natural justice is met if banks issue a show-cause notice, consider the borrower’s written response, and pass a reasoned order, while underscoring that though the nature of natural justice is flexible, such principles “cannot be cut and dried or nicely weighed and measured”.

Clarifying a 2023 ruling, the Court said the requirement of a hearing did not extend to a personal or oral hearing. It held that the earlier judgment contemplated a written opportunity to respond to the findings of a forensic audit and the proposed action.

The Court ruled that the procedure prescribed under the RBI’s 2024 Master Directions—issuance of a detailed show-cause notice, grant of time to reply, and a reasoned order—satisfies the requirement of audi alteram partem (hear the other side).

Rejecting the borrowers’ plea for full disclosure, the Bench held that banks are not required to furnish the entire forensic audit report before classifying an account as fraud. It said disclosure of the relevant conclusions forming the basis of the show-cause notice would be sufficient.

The Court also noted that fraud classification is based on documentary material such as financial statements and transaction records, which are already within the borrower’s knowledge. It cautioned that requiring oral hearings in every case would delay the process and undermine timely detection and reporting of fraud.

Referring to RBI data placed on record, the Court highlighted the scale of the problem, noting that thousands of fraud cases involving tens of thousands of crores are reported annually.

The Court also noted a sharp fluctuation in the number and value of bank frauds over recent years and recorded that fraud cases stood at 13,494 involving Rs 18,981 crore in 2022–23, rose to 36,060 cases involving Rs 12,230 crore in 2023–24, and were at 23,953 cases involving Rs 36,014 crore in 2024–25. The Court further noted that frauds (in areas of operations) in advances accounted for the bulk of the amount involved.

In 2024–25, such cases numbered 7,950 but involved Rs 33,148 crore, constituting over 90 per cent of the total value. By contrast, card and internet frauds accounted for 13,516 cases but involved Rs 520 crore, indicating that while retail frauds dominate in volume, high-value frauds are concentrated in lending operations.

On bank group-wise data, the Court noted that public sector banks accounted for 6,935 cases involving Rs 25,667 crore in 2024–25, representing over 71 per cent of the total amount involved. Private sector banks reported 14,233 cases involving Rs 10,088 crore, while foreign banks accounted for 1,448 cases involving Rs 181 crore.

Significantly, the Court recorded that as on March 31, 2025, 783 fraud classifications involving Rs 1,12,911 crore had been withdrawn by banks due to non-compliance with principles of natural justice following its March 27, 2023 ruling in State Bank of India vs Rajesh Agarwal.

While acknowledging that classification as fraud carries serious civil consequences, including denial of access to institutional finance and reputational harm, the Court held that these consequences do not necessitate a personal hearing in every case.

The ruling came in appeals filed by banks, including State Bank of India, challenging High Court decisions that had required personal hearings and full disclosure of forensic audit reports.

While the Delhi High Court had held such a hearing to be mandatory, the Bombay High Court had ruled that only a right of representation was required. This ruling set aside the Calcutta High Court’s ruling, which had directed the appellant bank to grant the respondent a personal oral hearing before declaring his account as fraud.

Setting aside those directions, the Supreme Court upheld the RBI’s framework and clarified the procedural safeguards required before classifying accounts as fraudulent.

According to experts, the impact is decisively bank-friendly as it removes a key procedural ground borrowers were using to challenge fraud tagging, allowing banks to act faster and with greater certainty.

"However, the safeguard now shifts to the quality of the written process—defective show-cause notices, non-disclosure of material, or pre-determined conclusions can still be challenged. In effect, the judgment prioritises regulatory speed while retaining a narrower, but still enforceable, standard of procedural fairness," said Raheel Patel, partner at Gandhi Law Associates.

Hormuz Mehta, partner at JSA Advocates & Solicitors, said the ruling brings much-needed clarity for banks, enabling them to complete fraud classification within the prescribed timeline without risk of High Courts setting aside classifications solely on the ground that a personal hearing was denied.

"By way of this order, personal hearings are no longer mandated, ensuring that there is no delay in completion of the classification process of 180 days. This ensures an expedited and efficient process enabling a fair process to be adopted," he said.

Yash B Joglekar, counsel practising before the Bombay High Court, said that by settling that a personal hearing is not a requirement, the Court has eased a process that was increasingly getting stalled at the threshold.

"Equally, the decision is likely to narrow the scope of challenges—borrowers will find it harder to assail fraud declarations on procedural grounds alone, shifting the focus instead to the adequacy of notice, disclosure of material, and whether the decision reflects proper application of mind," he said.