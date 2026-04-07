Exceptionally urgent cases to be mentioned only before CJI-led bench: SC

In a significant procedural directive, the Supreme Court has said that "exceptionally urgent matters" that cannot wait for the listing process have to be mentioned only before the Chief Justice of India, even if he is busy presiding over a constitution bench.

According to the usual practice, urgent matters are mentioned for listing and hearing before the seniormost judge of the apex court if the CJI is either unavailable or busy heading a constitution bench.

In a circular issued on April 6, the top court said, "Mentioning of exceptionally urgent matters, which cannot await listing before the Hon'ble Court as per circular dated November 29, 2025, is permitted before Court No 1, even when the Hon'ble Chief Justice is presiding over a constitution bench." The circular said that the mentioning of such matters is not permitted before any other bench.