Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 05:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / NPCI attributes UPI outage to year-end transaction rush at banks

NPCI attributes UPI outage to year-end transaction rush at banks

Transactions volumes declined 7 per cent on March 26 after the UPI network had reported an outage

UPI

Users are facing an outage while processing UPI transactions for the second time in less than a week (Photo: Shutterstock)

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Digital payment users on Tuesday encountered issues in processing transactions on India’s real-time payments system, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) attributing technical declines to financial year closing at the bank-end.
 
The financial year 2025 (FY25) ended on March 31, with the new financial year starting April 1.
 
“Today, due to the financial year closing, some of the banks are facing intermittent transaction declines. UPI system is working fine, and we are working with the concerned banks for necessary redressal,” the NPCI said in a statement.
 
NPCI runs the UPI network in the country.
   
Users are facing an outage while processing UPI transactions for the second time in less than a week. The network faced an outage last week, leading to transaction failures on the digital payments network.

Also Read

ATM, Money, Transaction

RBI hikes ATM withdrawal fees; higher charges from May 1 - check details

Banner-UPI

NPCI's international arm partners with Singapore firm to expand UPI

paytm money

Paytm Money gets Sebi registration as research analyst, investment adviser

UPI

UPI posts 5% dip in volume to 16.11 billion, 7% in value in February

UPI

UPI Autopay surges threefold as customers shift from cards to digital

 
In March, UPI recorded an average daily transaction volume of 591 million. The network recorded 550 million transactions on March 26 following an outage — a 7 per cent decline from the average daily transaction volume recorded in the same month. Over 581 million transactions were recorded on the previous day.
 
UPI transactions reached record highs in both value and volume in March 2025, clocking Rs 24.77 trillion and 19.78 billion transactions, respectively.
 
This marked a rise of 13 per cent in value and 14 per cent in volume over February, driven by a surge in year-end transactions, according to data from the NPCI.
 
This is the first time UPI value has crossed Rs 24 trillion and transactions have surpassed 19 billion since the system became operational in April 2016.
 
For the financial year 2024–25 (FY25), UPI transactions rose 30 per cent in value to Rs 260.56 trillion, up from Rs 199.96 trillion in FY24. Volume increased 42 per cent to 131.14 billion transactions compared with 92.48 billion in the previous year.
 
The March spike follows a decline in February, when transaction volume fell 5 per cent month-on-month to 16.11 billion from 16.99 billion in January, and value dropped 6.5 per cent to Rs 21.48 trillion from Rs 23.48 trillion in January.
 
On a year-on-year basis, the March 2025 numbers represent a 36 per cent rise in volume and a 25 per cent increase in value over March 2024. Daily transactions rose to 590 million from 575 million in February.

More From This Section

IREDA

Ireda reports 27% rise in loan sanctions in FY25 to Rs 47,453 crore

bank, banks

BankTech investment projected to hit $1 bn by 2027 end: Cedar-IBSi Capital

AU Small Finance Bank

AU Small Finance Bank raises Rs 770 crore via Tier-II bond issuance

Small savings, rate cuts

Interest rates on small savings schemes unchanged for April-June quarter

PremiumATM, Money, Transaction

ATM interchange fee hike puts spotlight on micro-ATMs, financial inclusion

Topics : Digital Payments National Payments Corporation of India Unified Payments Interface UPI transactions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayIdentixweb IPO AllotmentLSG vs PBKS Pitch ReportLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 ScheduleIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon