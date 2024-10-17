Business Standard
Home / Industry / Banking / RBI bars four non-bank lenders from issuing loans for breaching norms

RBI bars four non-bank lenders from issuing loans for breaching norms

The ban on Asirvad Micro Finance, Arohan Financial Services, DMI Finance and Navi Finserv is effective from the close of business on Oct. 21, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

(Photo: Reuters)

Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 7:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's central bank barred four non-bank finance companies (NBFCs) from sanctioning and disbursing loans due to "usurious" pricing and breaching regulatory norms, it said in a release on Thursday.

The ban on Asirvad Micro Finance, Arohan Financial Services, DMI Finance and Navi Finserv is effective from the close of business on Oct. 21, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The companies' pricing policies in terms of their weighted average lending rate (WALR) and the interest spread charged over their cost of funds were found to be excessive and did not adhere to regulations, the RBI said.
 
 
"In addition to usurious pricing, these NBFCs were variously found to be in non-adherence with the regulatory guidelines on assessment of household income and consideration of existing/ proposed monthly repayment obligations in respect of their microfinance loans," the RBI said.
 
It also noted deviations in terms of income recognition & asset classification (IR&AC) norms, which led to evergreening of loans, as well as how the firms managed their gold loan portfolio, handled mandated disclosures on interest rates and fees and outsourced core financial services, among other things.
 
The companies continued with these practices despite the RBI asking them, over the last few months, to use their regulatory freedom responsibly and ensure fair, reasonable and transparent pricing, especially for small-value loans, the regulator said.
None of the four NBFCs immediately replied to an email seeking comment.
 

More From This Section

Listed small finance banks (SFBs) posted a decline in net profit by 0.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1,300 crore during the first quarter of FY25 as provisions and contingencies more than doubled Y-o-Y to Rs 1,277 crore. Sequentially, the decl

Up to 65 weak Urban Cooperative Banks to exit turnaround regime by March

PremiumSBI, state bank of india

State Bank of India talent emerges high-yield asset for pvt sector banks

Just how many self-regulatory organisations (SROs) are too many? Last week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) capped the number of such entities for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) at “a maximum of two”. And to ensure the smaller NBFCs get a fa

NBFCs raise Rs 3.23 trn in H1FY25 from domestic debt capital market

bank banks banking

PSBs share in incremental credit dips to 51% in September: Report

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI draft proposals on aligning businesses may impact private banks

The ban does not preclude the companies from servicing existing customers and carrying out collection and recovery processes as per rules, the RBI said.
 
The regulator said it would review its decision once the companies confirmed they had taken remedial action.
 
DMI Finance's total loan book was 118.43 billion rupees as of end March, while that of Asirwad, a unit of Manappuram Finance, was at 102.95 billion rupees.
 
In August, DMI Finance had said it plans to raise funds from Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group at a valuation of about $3 billion to "ramp up" its lending.

Also Read

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Foreigners unwinding Indian bond derivatives holdings draws RBI attention

Ratan Tata

RBI board reviews challenges due to geopolitical conflicts in meeting

A 2009 picture of Ratan Tata after addressing a news conference to announce the launch of Jaguar and Land Rover in India | Photo: Reuters

RBI's central board passes condolence resolution in memory of Ratan Tata

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI Summer Internship 2024: Registration starts at official website

RBI Deputy Governor Michael Patra

Inflation may align with target in FY26: RBI Deputy Governor Patra

Topics : RBI Banks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 6:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEOctober Full Moon Day 2024IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon