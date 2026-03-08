RBI steps up liquidity support as tax outflows tighten banking system

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has adopted a calibrated approach to liquidity management by infusing durable liquidity to address transient pressures, with its latest announcement of open market operations (OMOs) worth Rs 1 trillion aimed at easing the tightening expected in the banking system due to advance tax outflows this month.

While the immediate trigger is seasonal tax outflows, market participants said the move also reflects broader pressures on durable liquidity in the system. Liquidity has been impacted by the maturity of earlier buy-sell swaps and the RBI’s intervention in the foreign exchange market to stabilise the rupee amid heightened geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

The net liquidity in the banking system was in a surplus of Rs 3.02 trillion on Thursday, latest data showed.

The central bank on Friday said it will conduct OMO purchases in two tranches of Rs 50,000 crore each, a move market participants said is intended to cushion the liquidity deficit that could emerge as corporates make advance tax payments and goods and services tax (GST) settlements take place.

“RBI’s recent decision to infuse durable liquidity of Rs 1 trillion in two tranches of Rs 50,000 crore through OMOs comes at a time when system liquidity is expected to temporarily slip into deficit due to advance tax and GST outflows. However, beyond these frictional pressures, durable liquidity has also been strained by the maturity of buy/sell swaps and sustained intervention in the USD/INR market following the escalation of the West Asia crisis,” said V. R. C. Reddy, treasury head at Karur Vysya Bank.

Market participants said the forward book remains elevated as the RBI has increasingly relied on forward and swap interventions rather than outright spot dollar sales to stabilise the rupee, allowing it to avoid an immediate drawdown of foreign exchange reserves. However, a large forward book implies sizeable future dollar obligations when these contracts mature, which could have implications for both domestic liquidity conditions and currency market dynamics in the months ahead.

The RBI’s outstanding net short dollar position in the rupee forward market rose to $68.42 billion by the end of January, against $62.35 billion by the end of December.

Short positions of less than one year fell by around $3 billion, while those of longer than one year rose by around $9 billion.

Of the $68 billion net short dollar position, $10.1 billion was in one-month contracts, $7.8 billion in one–three-month tenures, $10.1 billion is set to mature between three months and a year, and the remaining $40 billion was in more-than-one-year contracts.

Data for FY26 show the central bank has already undertaken sizeable liquidity operations. The RBI’s cumulative OMO purchases have reached a historic Rs 7.39 trillion and, with nearly Rs 1 trillion of on-screen buying, the overall durable liquidity support amounts to about Rs 8.40 trillion, equivalent to nearly 78.5 per cent of the FY26 net market borrowing. The RBI has also carried out buybacks worth Rs 86,775 crore and bond switches worth Rs 1.56 trillion.

Market participants said the RBI has also been active through on-screen purchases of government securities in recent sessions. Dealers estimate the central bank bought nearly Rs 59,000 crore of bonds over the past week, including roughly Rs 20,000 crore in a single session.

Despite these measures, government bond yields have hardened in recent weeks. The benchmark 10-year yield has hardened by around 45–50 basis points from its yearly lows, reflecting supply pressures, relatively subdued investment demand, and global risk factors such as rising crude oil prices.

Dealers said yields also reacted to the RBI’s absence from the market during a trading session. “RBI was active in purchasing earlier in the week, but when it stayed away on Friday, yields moved up by about 6–7 basis points,” said a dealer at a private bank.

Market participants added that the central bank appears keen to prevent an excessive rise in yields as it could weaken the transmission of policy easing to the broader economy. With the policy cycle currently seen as tilted towards rate cuts, a sharp rise in bond yields could offset the impact of lower policy rates.

“There has also been paying interest in the OIS market because participants fear that if the RBI stops buying, yields could move higher. The central bank appears to be trying to prevent yields from rising too sharply, especially when the policy cycle is tilted towards rate cuts, because a sharp rise in bond yields would weaken the transmission of lower policy rates to the broader economy,” said Anshul Chandak, head of treasury at RBL Bank.

For now, traders expect yields to remain sensitive to global developments, particularly geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and movements in crude oil prices, while the RBI’s continued liquidity operations are likely to act as a stabilising force in the bond market.