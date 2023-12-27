RBI flags concentration risk among govt-NBFCs, all tied to power sector

The top 50 exposures of Government-Registered NBFCs (G-NBFCs), amounting to Rs. 7.8 trillion, constitute about 40 per cent of the total corporate credit within the NBFC sector, indicating a concentration risk, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI's) report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India 2022-23. Notably, all 50 exposures are tied to the power sector, a domain fraught with inherent challenges, the report said.

The report further highlighted that recognizing the escalating systemic importance of G-NBFCs, the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework has been expanded to encompass G-NBFCs, excluding those falling within the base layer. This extension, set to take effect from October 1, 2024, is contingent upon audited financials as of March 31, 2024, or subsequent periods. The objective is to enhance the oversight of these entities, fostering a more robust regulatory environment and facilitating prompt corrective measures as deemed necessary, the report said.

The interconnectedness between NBFCs and banks in India has seen a rise due to NBFCs’ increased borrowings from banks, according to the report. As significant net borrowers from the financial system, NBFCs hold the highest exposure to banks, establishing borrowing relationships with multiple banks simultaneously. This interconnectedness is further accentuated by banks' substantial subscriptions to NBFCs' debentures and commercial papers, creating a concentrated linkage that warrants attention due to the potential for contagion risk, the report said.

Public sector banks remain the primary lenders to NBFCs, although their market share has been decreasing, with a corresponding increase in that of private sector banks.

While banks maintain robust capitalization, the evolving nature of financial markets necessitates a continuous assessment of their exposure to NBFCs, as well as the exposure of individual NBFCs to multiple banks. The report also said that the need for a proactive approach is underscored by the fact that, despite the well-capitalized status of banks, the concentrated linkages between banks and NBFCs may pose systemic risks. Consequently, NBFCs are urged to diversify their funding sources, reducing reliance on bank funding to mitigate potential contagion risks.

In the NBFC sector, the growth of unsecured loans was at 28.1 per cent, which outpaced the growth of secured loans which was at 11.5 per cent. Consequently, the share of secured loans in total NBFC credit declined from 72.4 per cent at end-March 2022 to 69.5 per cent at end-March 2023, while the share of unsecured loans increased from 27.6 per cent to 30.5 per cent during the same period.

Further, in terms of microfinance institutions (MFIs), which serve marginalized clientele, the consideration of borrowers' repayment capacity is paramount, the report said. With the deregulation of interest rates, certain NBFC-MFIs appear to be enjoying relatively higher net interest margins. As such, there is a call for microfinance lenders to exercise judicious use of the flexibility afforded to them, particularly in transparent interest rate setting processes, the report said. This ensures that the benefits of deregulation align with responsible lending practices and contribute to the sustainable financial inclusion of marginalized communities.

Meanwhile, the report also said that approximately 90 per cent of bank lending to NBFCs is directed toward entities rated A and above. The introduction of Supervisory Based Regulation (SBR) has ushered in more robust regulatory oversight, considering factors such as size, activity, and risk profile.

Starting November 16 of the current year, the central bank increased risk weights on loans by Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) to NBFCs by 25 percentage points (in addition to the risk weight associated with the external rating) in cases where the existing risk weight, as per the external rating of NBFCs, is below 100 per cent. Looking ahead, NBFCs are encouraged to diversify their funding sources beyond banks.