Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 07:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / RBI receives bids of Rs 1.87 trillion against Rs 40,000 cr OMO auction

RBI receives bids of Rs 1.87 trillion against Rs 40,000 cr OMO auction

Bond market expects additional OMO auctions as liquidity has been in deficit mode for past nine weeks

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI (Photo: Reuters)

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 7:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) received bids worth Rs 1.87 trillion against the notified amount of Rs 40,000 crore at the Open Market Operation (OMO) purchase auction on Thursday. The cut-off price on the bonds scheduled was set below the secondary market price because of high demand, said market participants.
 
“Naturally there was demand at the auction given the liquidity deficit we have,” said a dealer at a primary dealership. “PSU banks were major participants,” he added.
 
The RBI has purchased Rs 1 trillion of government securities so far via OMO auctions. The central bank also conducted screen-based OMOs, buying Rs 58,875 crore worth of securities during January. In addition, the central bank also intervened in the government securities market, acquiring Rs 39,000 crore worth of bonds in the secondary market.
   
These interventions were part of the RBI's efforts to inject durable liquidity in the banking system, said market participants.
 
The bond market expects additional OMO auctions as the liquidity in the banking system has been in deficit mode for the past consecutive nine weeks. The net liquidity in the banking system was in a deficit of Rs 1.77 trillion on Wednesday, latest RBI data showed.

Also Read

banks, insurance

Govt should bear higher premium for increased deposit insurance: AIRBEA

PremiumDEEPAK AGRAWAL, chief investment officer - debt at Kotak Mutual Fund

We expect more measures from RBI on liquidity front: Deepak Agrawal

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Flows in NRI deposits up 43% to $13.33 bn in April-December 2024: RBI

Outward remittances fdi dollar currency note

Outward remittances under LRS drop 10% to $22.82 bn in 9MFY25: RBI

rbi reserve bank of india

Net short position of RBI's forward book swells to $67.9 billion

 
“They will announce more OMOs, because that is the way of infusing durable liquidity. Variable rate repo (VRR) auctions are more of temporary nature,” said the treasury head at a private bank.
 
Meanwhile, the RBI infused Rs 1.33 trillion via overnight VRR auction on Thursday. Additionally, a 14-day VRR auction is scheduled to be conducted on Friday to infuse Rs 75,000 crore in the banking system.
 
The persistent tight liquidity conditions have resulted in corporate bond yields hardening despite a 25 basis points (bps) cut in the policy rate by the RBI’s six-member monetary policy committee (MPC).
 
Yields on government bonds have remained largely stable because the RBI has been buying through OMO auctions, contributing to a widening of the yield spread between corporate and government bonds. In February, the yield spread between these two types of bonds expanded by 25 bps, with short-term bond yields rising more sharply than long-term yields. This has resulted in an inversion of the yield curve, a situation where short-term yields exceed long-term yields.
 
Recently, Neelkanth Mishra, chief economist, Axis Bank, said among the steps the RBI can take to inject durable liquidity are: cutting the cash reserve ratio (CRR), reducing the incremental cash reserve ratio (ICRR), conducting FX buy-sell swaps, OMOs, or long-term repo operations (LTROs).
 
He further said that if the RBI’s goal is to ease financial conditions, which will consequently lead to higher credit offtake and support growth, it should focus on alleviating the persistent tight liquidity conditions rather than cutting the policy rate.

More From This Section

bank deposit

Raise deposit insurance cover to Rs 10L: All India Reserve Bank staff body

Premiumbank, banks

FinMin to discuss hiking deposit insurance limit with PSBs on March 4

Anup Agrawalla, President & Head of Wealth, AU Small Finance Bank

AU Small Finance Bank aiming to secure a share of wealth management biz

HSBC

HSBC India's profit before tax rises 11.27% to $1.68 billion in 2024

Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth

Co-operative banks are well regulated now: DEA Secretary Ajay Seth

Topics : RBI OMO Purchase

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 7:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony LiveMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Bangladesh LIVE SCOREHP Telecom India IPOCBSE Class 10 Science Paper AnalysisList of chief ministers of Delhi
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon