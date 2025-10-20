Reliance General aims to double health insurance business in 3-4 years

Reliance General targets stronger presence in health insurance
IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL)-promoted Reliance General Insurance plans to nearly double its health insurance business over the next three to four years, increasing its share in the overall portfolio from the current 20 per cent to about 38 per cent. The company aims to achieve this by expanding its retail health segment, said Rakesh Jain, CEO of Reliance General Insurance, in an interview with Business Standard.
“Today, the health portfolio accounts for around 37–38 per cent of the general insurance industry. We are at about 20 per cent. We would like to reach the industry levels over the next three to four years,” Jain said. “Our retail health is the smallest because we were not doing retail health a few years back. Now, it’s a young portfolio with the highest growth opportunity.”
Retail health and GST relief drive momentum
According to General Insurance Council data, the company’s gross premium underwritten under health insurance so far in FY26 stood at Rs 1,593 crore, representing nearly 22 per cent of its total portfolio of Rs 6,949.7 crore. Of this, retail health insurance accounted for Rs 209.42 crore, while group health stood at Rs 951.97 crore.
Following the nil GST rate implementation on individual health and life insurance policies, Reliance General has seen a sharp rise in customer enquiries and conversions. “Customers will opt for higher sum-insured covers now that premiums have dropped,” Jain said.
Expanding into new risk categories
The insurer also plans to grow faster than the industry by strengthening its presence in other emerging lines of business such as liability, surety, bid bonds, and cyber insurance. “We are diversifying beyond health while keeping the growth momentum across all key segments,” Jain added.
The company raised fresh capital in September 2025 to accelerate expansion. This was in addition to the Rs 200 crore infused by IIHL during the acquisition of Reliance Capital.
Post-acquisition stability boosts confidence
“Policyholders want to believe the company is strong enough to meet its obligations. Structurally, we were in a tough spot in the last few years due to the issue at Reliance Capital — not because of Reliance General Insurance,” Jain said. “The Reliance Capital takeover by IndusInd International and our becoming part of the Hinduja Group have erased any apprehensions in the minds of consumers.”
Industry growth expected to rebound in H2 FY26
Jain added that although growth in the general insurance industry was muted through FY25 and the first half of FY26, performance is expected to improve in the second half as GST relaxations and product innovations take effect