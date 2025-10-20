Monday, October 20, 2025 | 07:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Ola Electric CEO named in police probe after engineer's death in Bengaluru

Ola Electric CEO named in police probe after engineer's death in Bengaluru

Police register a case citing abetment of suicide; Ola Electric challenges FIR in Karnataka High Court and denies allegations of workplace harassment

BS Reporter
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

The Bengaluru police have registered a case against Ola Electric founder Bhavish Aggarwal and senior company officials after a 38-year-old employee was found dead in an apparent suicide. Authorities said the individual left a note accusing members of the management of workplace harassment, prompting a formal investigation.
 
The deceased, K. Aravind, an engineer at Ola Electric and a resident of Chikkalasandra in Bengaluru, reportedly died by suicide on September 28. While the case was formally registered on October 6, it became publicly known on Monday.
 
FIR filed under abetment of suicide section 
Police have named several individuals in the First Information Report (FIR), including Aggarwal and Subrath Kumar Das, who heads the company’s Vehicle Homologations and Regulations division. The FIR reportedly invokes Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), pertaining to abetment of suicide.
 
 
Aravind had been working with Ola Electric since 2022 as a homologation engineer, a key role involving regulatory compliance for vehicle safety, emissions, and certification.

Ola Electric denies wrongdoing, challenges FIR 
A spokesperson for Ola Electric said the company has challenged the registration of the FIR before the Karnataka High Court, and protective orders have been passed in favour of the company and its officials.
 
"We are deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of our colleague, Aravind, and our thoughts remain with his family during this difficult time. Aravind had been associated with Ola Electric for over three and a half years and was based at our headquarters in Bangalore,” the spokesperson said.
 
“During his tenure, Aravind never raised any complaint or grievance regarding his employment or any harassment. His role also did not involve any direct interaction with the company’s top management, including the promoter.”
 
The spokesperson added that the company facilitated the full and final settlement to Aravind’s bank account and is cooperating with the authorities. “Ola Electric remains committed to maintaining a safe, respectful, and supportive workplace for all employees,” the statement said.
 
Family alleges harassment, note recovered 
According to a complaint filed by Ashwin Kannan, the elder brother of the deceased, Aravind left behind a 28-page note prior to his death. The FIR also mentions that Rs 17.46 lakh was transferred to Aravind’s bank account two days after his passing.
 
Previous case raised concerns about work culture
In May 2025, another employee, a young techie at Krutrim, the artificial intelligence unit of Ola, died by suicide, raising concerns about the company’s workplace culture.
 
Nikhil Somwanshi, a recent graduate of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, had joined Krutrim less than a year earlier. His death on May 8 triggered widespread discussions after an anonymous post on Reddit described the company’s environment as “traumatic,” especially for freshers.

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

