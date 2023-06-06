SBI to factor in climate finance risk: Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara

Khara, in a communiqué to shareholders in the annual report for 2022-23 (FY23), said it was widely expected that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would make tangible progress in this direction during this fiscal year.

State Bank of India (SBI) will focus on factoring in environment-induced financial risk in its overall risk management strategy during the current fiscal year (2023-24), according to its Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara.