70% e-commerce users struggle to find sellers' contacts, finds survey

Seven in 10 consumers shopping on e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms said they struggle to find contact information for product sellers on the given platform, despite the Bureau of Indian Standards' (BIS) new framework aimed at improving transparency and transaction assurance in online commerce.

The findings are culled from a nationwide survey by LocalCircles on Wednesday, following the release earlier this year of the BIS standard titled 'E-Commerce: Principles and Guidelines for Self-Governance'.

The standard lays down voluntary guidelines for online platforms on seller verification, product disclosures, grievance handling and anti-counterfeiting measures.

According to the survey, many consumers were unable to access key seller details such as phone numbers, email addresses, physical addresses, and GST information on product listings. While 72 per cent of respondents said seller ratings and reviews were easily visible, only 32 per cent could find physical addresses, 28 per cent could access phone numbers, and 20 per cent could locate either email addresses or GST details.

The report said the issue is particularly significant when consumers need post-purchase support, especially for damaged, counterfeit, or non-returnable products.

Nearly 47 per cent of respondents said they had needed to contact sellers whose products they had purchased through e-commerce or quick-commerce platforms. Of these, 27 per cent said they needed to contact sellers one to three times a year, while others reported more frequent interactions.

Product-related queries emerged as the biggest reason consumers sought seller contact information.

About 47 per cent of respondents cited product queries, while 33 per cent said they had received damaged products after the return window had closed or under non-returnable clauses. Another 30 per cent reported receiving inferior-quality products, while 17 per cent cited counterfeit or fake goods.

The BIS standard states that e-commerce entities should ensure “relevant information is provided in a clear, easily accessible form prominently on the website/application” so consumers can make informed decisions during transactions.

Under the framework, platforms are expected to undertake rigorous KYC verification of sellers and display details such as legal entity name, contact information, registered address and grievance redressal contacts prominently on listings.

The standard also calls for clear disclosure of refund and cancellation policies, country of origin, payment details, customer-care contacts, and mechanisms for reporting counterfeit products.

In its foreword, BIS said the growth of e-commerce had created new challenges linked to consumer protection and trust, adding that “clear and effective rules and norms for self-governance” were essential to ensure fair and transparent operations.

The BIS document clarified that the standard is voluntary and operates alongside existing laws and regulations.

LocalCircles said stronger enforcement would be needed for meaningful compliance. The platform said the new BIS standard should eventually be made mandatory and called for stricter implementation of the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020.

The survey gathered more than 47,000 responses from consumers across 294 districts. According to the report, 48 per cent of respondents were from Tier-1 cities, while the remaining responses came from Tier-2, Tier-3 and rural areas.