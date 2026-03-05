Thursday, March 05, 2026 | 07:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Govt says BIS norms for data centres, cloud and AI will boost uniformity

Govt says BIS norms for data centres, cloud and AI will boost uniformity

Centre says new voluntary BIS standards for data centres, cloud systems and AI ethics will help prevent low-quality imports, align India with global norms

Data centre, artificial intelligence, Technology

The rules will be important at a time when the government is expecting massive investments, upwards of $250 billion, for the infrastructure layer of the AI architecture.

Aashish AryanAvik Das New Delhi/Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 7:42 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

The introduction of the BIS standards for data centre performance, cloud computing, and AI ethics, which although voluntary in nature, are a framework to monitor the standard of products being imported into India to fulfil the demand in these sectors, a senior government official said.
 
The government notification, dated February 25, throws light on the common definitions of cloud systems, introduces performance metrics for data centres and ethical standards for AI system design. All of these will be important to create the bedrock for the AI expansion programmes by the Centre.
 
“These are nascent sectors with still a lot of scope for growth. These voluntary standards will function as a benchmark for the industry to adhere to and ensure that low-quality products do not seep in,” the official, who did not wish to be named, said.
   
The notifications are part of Sub-rule (1) of Rule 15 of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) 2018. The aim is to align the rules with ISO and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).
 
The rules will be important at a time when the government is expecting massive investments, upwards of $250 billion, for the infrastructure layer of the AI architecture. Out of that, almost $80 billion has already been committed for data centre expansion by hyperscalers such as Google, Amazon and Microsoft.

Also Read

Bajaj Finserv on AI capex cycle

Metal & commodity-linked spaces to benefit from AI capex: Bajaj Finserv AMC

WhatsApp's redesigned ‘Updates' tab for web

WhatsApp Plus subscription may bring themes, custom icons and more features

Raisina Dialogue

India hosts global leaders as Raisina Dialogue 2026 focuses on AI, security

Dario Amodei, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Anthropic

Anthropic reopens talks with US Pentagon after feud over AI safety

Jio Platforms group CEO Mathew Oommen said the firm is determined to deliver the lowest cost of dollar per token per watt

Reliance Jio to be among first scalable token services providers: CEO

 
Considering the rapid expansion scenario, industry executives say it makes sense to bring in certain standardisation of norms to ensure the country is aligned at a global level.
 
A second government official, however, said that introducing quality control orders or rules for such products at this stage could be counterproductive, given that the domestic production of these goods and services is still growing.
 
“India’s move to standardise cloud, data centre and ethical AI frameworks (aligned with global ISO standards) is a strong enabler for enterprise AI adoption. Clear regulations reduce ambiguity around compliance, security and performance, helping organisations move from pilots to scale,” Shailendra Katyal, managing director of Lenovo India and site leader, Lenovo Group, said.
 
Sunil Gupta, CEO of Yotta Data Services, believes India needs to have its own standardisations with a hybrid approach aligned to global rules.
 
“The government is trying to give the message that instead of following ten standards, it is better to weigh everybody on one, which brings uniformity and clarity. It will also help the country align to global quality while tweaking it according to country-specific requirements.”

More From This Section

FMCG, SHOPS

Urban-rural FMCG growth gap narrows in December quarter, says NIQ

Startups, Indian startups

Women startup founders get just ₹4 for every ₹100 raised by men: Report

Generative AI security risks, GenAI adoption in India, Palo Alto 2025 GenAI report, AI-powered cyber threats, Shadow AI risks, AI jailbreak vulnerabilities, data loss prevention GenAI, Zero Trust security architecture, enterprise AI governance, GenAI

Nearly 25% of internet users in India faced cyberthreats in 2025: Report

Stéphane de La Faverie, president and chief executive officer of the Estée Lauder Companies

US beauty major Estee Lauder to acquire Ayurveda brand Forest Essentials

power demand energy sector electricity

Subdued power demand pulls down spot electricity prices by 18% in Febpremium

Topics : Artificial intelligence BIS standard Data centre Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 7:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayIndian Seafarers KilledMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayApple Watch Ultra 4MWC 2026CBSE Postponed Board ExamAP 10th Hall Ticket 2026Personal Finance