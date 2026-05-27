Indian Railways approves rollout of first hydrogen-powered train

India’s first hydrogen train is one step closer to being rolled out after the Railway Board approved the 10-car hydrogen fuel cell-based trainset on the dedicated Jind-Sonipat section of Northern Railway, a May 22 circular by the Ministry of Railways said.

The trainset is set to start operations soon and will operate at a maximum speed of 75 kmph, powered by a 1,200 KW hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system, the ministry said.

“With this initiative, India joins a select group of countries such as Germany, Japan, China and the United States that are exploring the use of hydrogen for cleaner rail transportation. As the technology is still at a nascent stage, only a limited number of countries are currently operating or testing such systems,” the railways said.

The rollout of India’s first hydrogen trains has been keenly awaited, with the government touting it as a new source of energy to cut dependence on oil imports, while some sector experts remain cautious about the technology, which is yet unproven at a large scale.

In the initial phases, the government had allocated around ₹2,800 crore for the development of 35 such trains, with officials expecting them to run on heritage and hill routes where electrification has not taken place.

The Jind-Sonipat route, which also features a refuelling and hydrogen storage facility at Jind, has been selected as the pilot route for these operations. The trainset has been created by retrofitting the hydrogen fuel cell on an existing diesel electric multiple unit (DEMU) rake.

Hydrogen fuel cell technology generates electricity through a chemical reaction using hydrogen, with water vapour as the only emission, making it a clean alternative to conventional fossil fuel-based traction systems.

The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) has granted the required licence for storage and dispensing of compressed hydrogen gas at the site.

“Necessary arrangement for proper security of entire premises of hydrogen plant and refuelling facility shall be ensured to prevent unauthorised access,” the circular said.

According to the May 22 circular, various safety sensors, including hydrogen leak detectors and flame detectors installed at the hydrogen production, storage and dispensing facility, will be regularly inspected and cleaned to prevent dust accumulation and ensure safe operation.

The maintenance of the train will be done in Shakurbasti in Delhi, and the rake will be carried in a dead condition (hauled by a locomotive) for maintenance operations.

The approval also mandates comprehensive safety and operational protocols, including 24x7 monitoring of the hydrogen refuelling system, deployment of trained and certified personnel for critical operations, and regular inspection and maintenance schedules.

“Initially for three months, the train shall be accompanied by trained technical staff having competency of hydrogen trainset to attend en route technical issues,” the circular said.

The government is also actively looking at alternate sources of hydrogen at the same time.

A former railway official said the technology is unproven and has a higher lifecycle cost. “India should carefully re-evaluate large-scale deployment of hydrogen trains in the present context. With Indian Railways having achieved near-100 per cent broad gauge electrification, renewable energy can be directly fed into the traction network, offering a more efficient and economical pathway,” said L C Trivedi, former general manager of East Central Railway.

Hydrogen involves significant challenges related to production, storage, transportation logistics and safety management, which may increase lifecycle costs, he added.

“Instead, India may derive greater long-term benefits by investing in grid strengthening, energy storage systems and increasing the productive utilisation of renewable power within the existing electrified railway ecosystem,” he said.