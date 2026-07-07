Tuesday, July 07, 2026 | 03:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / 79% avoid unknown business numbers despite preferring voice calls: Survey

79% avoid unknown business numbers despite preferring voice calls: Survey

The study found that while digital channels are favoured for speed, voice continues to dominate moments that require clarity (56%), reassurance, urgency, or high-stakes interactions.

Right to disconnect | Photo: Shutterstock

Despite emerging as the most trusted channel for business communication, ahead of email, SMS, and chat combined, voice is witnessing a quiet erosion in trust, the study found. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Anjaly Raj New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2026 | 3:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Despite 76 per cent of customers in India preferring voice calls over digital alternatives as a customer engagement channel, 79 per cent of businesses say consumers actively avoid answering calls from unrecognised numbers, a new survey has found.
 
Truecaller and Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS), with Kantar as the research partner, on Tuesday released 'The State of Business Calling 2026' report, which stated that while digital channels are favoured for speed, voice continues to dominate moments that require clarity (56 per cent), reassurance, urgency, or high-stakes interactions.
 
Kantar surveyed over 500 B2B businesses and 1,000 consumers across 17 cities in India for the study and found that nearly 49 per cent of consumers said the ability to schedule callbacks at a convenient time would significantly increase their willingness to engage with business calls. Meanwhile, the survey added that businesses are now prioritising caller identity (64 per cent), verification symbols, and call-purpose previews.
   
Businesses measuring the wrong metrics
 
The study also found a significant mismatch between how businesses use voice calls and how they measure their effectiveness. While 41 per cent of businesses said trust and brand perception drive their decision to use voice as a customer engagement channel, metrics show that most rely on response rate (72 per cent), time to resolution (57 per cent), and cost per interaction (53 per cent) to assess performance. However, these metrics fail to capture voice's biggest strengths — higher customer satisfaction (42 per cent), stronger customer retention (36 per cent), and the emotional reassurance — that automated channels cannot replicate, the study stated.

Also Read

Loan, Home Loan, Money

Tenant must pay higher rent if they overstay after lease ends: High Court

Liquid Tree,Microalgae,air-purification system,

What is SALT, India's first mobile 'liquid tree' to fight pollution?

US green card, US Passport, US immigration

US plans changes to employment-based green card process: Key details

BrahMos missile, BrahMos-NG, BrahMos Aerospace, Jaiteerth R Joshi, hypersonic missile, defence exports, Vietnam, Philippines, Atmanirbhar Bharat, Solar Industries

Beyond Indonesia: Which Southeast Asian nations are buying Indian missiles?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, in Jakarta, Indonesia

India, Indonesia to jointly develop Sabang Port; sign BrahMos, Astra deals

 
It added, "Voice is still being managed as a transactional channel and measured as a cost center, even though it functions as a relationship driver." However, despite emerging as the most trusted channel for business communication, ahead of email, SMS, and chat combined, voice is witnessing a quiet erosion in trust.
 
Priyam Bose, Global Head, Truecaller for Business GTM (Go To Market), said, “India does not have a calling problem. It has a trust and attention problem. Consumers today expect to know who is calling, why they are calling, and whether it is worth their time.”
 
Vishal Rally, Chief Revenue Officer, Tata Teleservices, says, “Voice remains an important channel for enterprise communication, particularly when immediacy and human connection matter most. As customer expectations evolve, businesses need secure, intelligent, and context-aware communication experiences.”

More From This Section

Cosmoserve

Space debris: Cosmoserve to test debris removal technology aboard Vikram-1

flat

Tier-II cities become real estate developers' next address for growthpremium

Data center

Bhubaneswar to get two more data centres with over ₹1K cr investmentpremium

Titan

Titan consumer business grows 41% in Q1 on strong jewellery demand

Electrification, electricity, power sector

Shift to proactive approach to tackle summer power outages: CEA to states

Topics : Truecaller Tata Teleservices Marketing BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 3:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayKusumgar IPO DetailsTCS Q1 PreviewBAT-BMS App ControversyCochin Shipyard OFSWBJEE 2026Technology NewsPersonal Finance