Space debris: Cosmoserve to test debris removal technology aboard Vikram-1

As Skyroot Aerospace prepares for the launch of India's first privately developed orbital-class rocket, Vikram-1, one of its payloads is set to mark a significant milestone in active debris removal (ADR) by demonstrating a potential long-term solution to the growing problem of space debris.

Cosmoserve Space, an Indian startup developing ADR technologies, on Tuesday announced Mission Embrace, its first orbital technology demonstration mission, which will fly aboard Skyroot Aerospace's maiden orbital launch, Mission Aagaman, during the approved launch window between July 12 and August 4, 2026.

Mission Embrace will fly aboard Vikram-1 while attempting what the company describes as the world's first demonstration of soft robotic capture in orbit.

Cosmoserve Space is developing technologies to address one of the most pressing challenges in spaceflight: the growing population of inactive satellites and orbital debris. With thousands of defunct satellites and debris objects currently orbiting Earth, and many more expected as satellite constellations expand, ADR is emerging as a critical capability for ensuring long-term orbital sustainability.

The company's proposed solution is a dual-spacecraft system in which a robotic servicer spacecraft captures and removes defunct satellites at what it says is around one-tenth the cost of comparable solutions.

"Mission Embrace forms part of India's first private orbital launch carrying satellite payloads while also attempting the world's first demonstration of soft robotic capture in orbit. We developed this technology from concept to flight-ready hardware in just four months within a company that is less than a year old, without compromising engineering rigour," said Chiranjeevi Phanindra, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Cosmoserve Space.

At the centre of the system is the company's soft robotic capture mechanism, a compliant technology designed to gently latch onto unprepared and non-cooperative objects in orbit — the conditions typically associated with defunct satellites.

Mission Embrace will validate the capture technology in the space environment for the first time, a milestone the company says is foundational to its broader roadmap for debris removal.

"Through this mission with Skyroot, we are demonstrating how rapidly India's private space ecosystem can innovate through collaboration. Mission Embrace is an important milestone in advancing technologies that will enable orbital sustainability and space debris removal," Phanindra added.

The pace of development has also drawn attention. Cosmoserve said the technology progressed from concept to flight-ready hardware in just four months. Incorporated less than a year ago, the startup said having a payload ready for launch places it among the fastest companies globally to move from founding to flight.

Development followed a structured engineering review process overseen by an independent committee comprising former ISRO scientists and industry veterans. The technology underwent system concept review, preliminary design review, critical design review and flight readiness review before receiving clearance for launch.

Mission Embrace marks the first step in Cosmoserve Space's long-term plan to develop scalable technologies for active debris removal and in-orbit servicing. As satellite constellations continue to grow and orbital congestion increases, technologies capable of capturing and removing defunct spacecraft are expected to become increasingly important for ensuring a safe, sustainable and commercially viable space environment.