AAP govt announces 'anywhere registration' policy for properties in Delhi

All sub-registrars in Delhi will now function as joint sub-registrars and their jurisdiction will cover the entirety of Delhi

Properties in Delhi can be registered at any sub-registrar's office, Revenue Minister Atishi said on Thursday, announcing the 'Anywhere Registration' policy.

The policy will save people from long queues for property registration, thus promoting transparency to help curb corruption, she added.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approved the policy and the file has been sent to the Lt Governor for notification.

The Delhi government's Revenue Department has decided to introduce the 'Anywhere Registration' policy, according to a statement issued later in the day.

According to the policy, people wanting to register their properties can go to any sub-registrar's office in Delhi. Individuals will not be restricted to a specific sub-registrar's office for property registration, it said.

Many complaints about the sub-registrar's office often reach Kejriwal, the statement added.

One complaint received is that there are long queues in many sub-registrar's offices. Another complaint that is often received is regarding the prevalent corruption in many such offices, the statement said.

"There are middlemen outside the offices who demand money and people are forced to pay these middlemen to get their registry work done in the same office. To address these issues, the Revenue Department has initiated this new policy," added the statement.

All sub-registrars in Delhi will now function as joint sub-registrars and their jurisdiction will cover the entirety of Delhi. Anyone residing in Delhi can make an online appointment for property registration at any of Delhi's 22 sub-registrar offices, it added.