Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

164 planes lying idle at 15 airports in country, govt shares data in LS

The grounded aircraft include those of IndiGo, SpiceJet, Go First, Air India, Zoom Air and Alliance Air

flights

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 6:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As many as 164 planes are lying idle at 15 airports in the country, the government said on Thursday.
Out of the total, the highest number of grounded aircraft is at Delhi airport at 64, followed by Bengaluru (27), Mumbai (24) and Chennai (20).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
As per data shared by civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in a written reply to Lok Sabha, 164 aircraft are lying idle at 15 airports.
The airports are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Cochin, Delhi, Goa (Mopa), Hyderabad, Jaipur, Juhu, Kolkata, Kannur, Mumbai, Nagpur and Raipur.
The grounded aircraft include those of IndiGo, SpiceJet, Go First, Air India, Zoom Air and Alliance Air.
At the Delhi airport, IndiGo's 24 aircraft and Go First's 23 planes are lying idle. Other carriers whose planes are grounded there are SpiceJet (6), Air India (2), Zoom Air (5), Jet Airways (3) and Alliance Air (1).
According to the data, 17 planes of IndiGo, nine aircraft of Go First and one plane of SpiceJet are lying idle at the Bengaluru airport.
In Mumbai, nine planes of Go First and six aircraft of Jet Airways are lying idle. Other airlines having grounded aircraft at the airport there are Air India (4), General Aviation (4) and SpiceJet (1).
A total of 29 aeroplanes are lying idle at the airports owned and managed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).
"AAI follows up with the airlines regularly for disposal of their idle aircraft. AAI has a security deposit/ bank guarantee of around Rs 730 crore against these aircraft," Scindia said.
While responding to a supplementary question in the Lok Sabha, Scindia said the problem is that 95 per cent of the aircraft on ground in India today is because of engine supplier Pratt & Whitney (P&W).
The reason is that they are having supply chain issues. "We have been in direct touch with P&W," he said.
In a separate written reply, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said AAI is implementing big data-based security appliance systems for protection against cyber attacks using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to predict and analyse cyber threats.

Also Read

Parliament session: Centre may table Telecommunications Bill 2023 today

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

Don't understand if this is a special session or normal: LoP Chowdhury

Zerodha's Nithin Kamath joins Centre's reconstituted startup advisory panel

Waaree Energies to invest $1 billion in Texas solar panel factory

Alcoholic beverages exports to cross $1 bn in next few years: Report

Adani family plans $1 bn investment in conglomerate's green energy unit

Shipping companies revenue may decline by 5-7% in next fiscal: CRISIL

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has also prepared Cyber Crisis Management Plan (CCMP) which deals with scenarios of cyber incidents and responses to be undertaken for countering cyber attacks and cyber terrorism.
"To address identified vulnerabilities and ensure mitigating measures, BCAS has issued guidelines on the subject 'Guidelines for Protection of sensitive data in the aviation sector of India' which covers the subject 'protection from cyber-attack'," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Airplanes Airports in India Civil Aviation Ministry Aviation sector Lok Sabha Parliament winter session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 6:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCovid-19 Case UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIndia vs South Africa Live ScoreDunki Day 1 Box Office CollectionNational Sports Awards 2023 | Mohammed ShamiBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon