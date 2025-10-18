Saturday, October 18, 2025 | 03:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Added electronics consumption of ₹20 trn likely due to GST rejig: Vaishnaw

Added electronics consumption of ₹20 trn likely due to GST rejig: Vaishnaw

He was speaking at a joint press conference with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on savings due to GST reforms

Ashwini Vaishnaw

The minister said that data from all retail chains shows there were 20-25 per cent more sales in comparison to last Navaratri and there are many such categories

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Additional electronics consumption worth Rs 20 lakh crore is expected to take place this year due to GST reforms rolled out by the government last month, Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday.

The minister said that data from all retail chains shows there were 20-25 per cent more sales in comparison to last Navaratri and there are many such categories, like 85-inch TV where stocks were completely sold out.

"The increase in demand for electronics goods is directly impacting electronics manufacturing. Electronics manufacturing is now growing at a double-digit CAGR. It is very likely that the consumption will increase more than 10 per cent this year, which means, there is a high possibility of Rs 20 lakh crore extra consumption compared to last year," Vaishnaw said.

 

He was speaking at a joint press conference with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on savings due to GST reforms which came into effect from September 22, 2025.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Work from office, office space, employee

Top cities see lowest office vacancies in years amid business expansion

Donald Trump, Trump

'India won't be buying Russian oil anymore': Trump reiterates claim

Travel

After hotels, online travel portals come under GST department lenspremium

Sanjay Kumar Bijli

PVR Inox banking on diverse genre and Hollywood films for growth

HCL Tech, HCL

HCLTech emerges fastest growing IT company amid global headwindspremium

Topics : Ashwini Vaishnaw Electronics Electronics industry GST Revamp

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBank HolidayMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon