Saturday, October 18, 2025 | 11:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Top cities see lowest office vacancies in years amid business expansion

Top cities see lowest office vacancies in years amid business expansion

The growth was driven by strong leasing activity and robust net absorption, as companies expanded their workforce and office space in major cities

Work from office, office space, employee

In the first nine months of 2025, the top seven cities recorded nearly 40 million square feet of net absorption. Photo: Bloomberg

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s office market recorded its lowest vacancy rate in the past 17 quarters during the July-September period this year, according to a report by The Economic Times, citing JLL India data. This is in contrast to the global trend, where office spaces are shrinking.
 
The growth was driven by strong leasing activity and robust net absorption, as companies expanded their workforce and office space in major cities.
 
Vacancy rates fell to 15.7 per cent, down from 16.9 per cent a year ago and 16.1 per cent in the previous quarter. Bengaluru saw a three-year low in vacancies, while Mumbai and Delhi-NCR recorded their lowest rates in 15 years. Other key cities like Hyderabad also saw yearly and quarterly declines.
 

Leasing expected to reach record-high

With strong deal activity and steady growth, India’s office leasing is expected to reach at least 80 million square feet this year, the report said.
 
In the first nine months of 2025, the top seven cities recorded nearly 40 million square feet of net absorption, a 25 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. The July-September quarter alone saw 15.76 million square feet absorbed, up 40 per cent from the previous quarter.

Also Read

GlobalLogic-making

GlobalLogic to raise India workforce by 20%, opens office in Chennai

Office, Office space

NCW Prime Offices Fund buys Chennai office campus from Keppel for ₹2,550 cr

Unispace

Unispace India eyes ₹350 cr revenue by FY26 on GCC-led expansionpremium

Jet Airways

Jet Airways to transfer Mumbai office lease to Parthos for ₹370 crore

workplace, office

44% of employees say longer work hours hurt health, balance: Report

 
January-September marked record net absorption in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, and Chennai. Bengaluru led with 26.5 per cent of the activity, followed by Delhi-NCR at 24.8 per cent and Hyderabad at 13.7 per cent.

GCCs drive demand

Demand was largely driven by global capability centres (GCCs), including new entrants, which accounted for about half of all active space requirements.
 
In its report titled 'India Office Market Dynamics – Q2 2025', JLL said, "Demand from GCCs, both existing ones and new country entrants, remains strong, making up to 50 per cent of all active space requirements.
 
The revival of tech-driven work, particularly in artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies, further strengthened India’s outsourcing market, the report said. IT and IT-enabled services led demand with 28 per cent of leased space, flexible workspaces accounted for 19 per cent, and banking, financial services, insurance (BFSI), and manufacturing each held 15–16 per cent.

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

'India won't be buying Russian oil anymore': Trump reiterates claim

Travel

After hotels, online travel portals come under GST department lenspremium

Sanjay Kumar Bijli

PVR Inox banking on diverse genre and Hollywood films for growth

HCL Tech, HCL

HCLTech emerges fastest growing IT company amid global headwindspremium

critical minerals, metals, mining

Mines ministry unlikely to cap bid premium in critical mineral auctionspremium

Topics : Office office rentals Office spaces offices Office leasing Office rent

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBank HolidayMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon