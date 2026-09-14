Airtel and Reliance Jio have accused Vodafone Idea (Vi) of practices that they allege make it harder for customers to port their mobile numbers out of its network. The allegations include restricting access to SMS services used to generate the Unique Porting Code (UPC), which is required to initiate mobile number portability (MNP).

The issue actually has a precedent. In December 2021, Jio complained to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) about Vi's tariff structure, arguing that customers on its entry-level plans could not send the SMS required to port their numbers. Trai, in response, directed telecom operators to enable port-out SMS for subscribers irrespective of their tariff plans.

The dispute later reached the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT), which upheld Trai’s direction in March 2022.

What do MNP rules require?

According to the rules, a subscriber can retain their mobile number when moving from one access provider to another. To begin the process, the subscriber must send an SMS containing “PORT” followed by their 10-digit mobile number to 1900. The UPC is then sent by SMS from 1901 to the same number.

A subscriber must meet certain conditions to receive a UPC, Trai mandates. These include having the mobile connection activated with the current operator for more than 90 days, clearing outstanding postpaid dues, and meeting other conditions relating to ownership changes, court restrictions, contractual obligations and recent SIM replacement.

For individual subscribers, MNP rules said a porting request submitted to the recipient operator with a valid UPC within its validity period will not be rejected.

The UPC is generally valid for four days. For Jammu and Kashmir, Assam and the North East, it is valid for 30 days.

What happened in 2021?

The earlier dispute began after Vi changed its tariffs in November 2021. The entry-level 28-day plan increased from ₹75 to ₹99, but the plan did not include SMS services. According to Jio's complaint, Vi provided SMS services only on plans priced at ₹179 and above.

Jio told Trai that the absence of outgoing SMS on the entry-level plan restricted customers from porting their numbers because SMS was required to initiate the process.

Telecom Watchdog, a consumer forum and NGO, also filed a complaint with Trai on the same issue. They said SMS had moved to a higher tariff bracket and argued that a consumer seeking to port out would have to pay for a higher-priced plan to obtain SMS service.

Trai acted on the issue in December 2021. The regulator directed telecom operators to immediately enable port-out SMS for mobile users seeking a UPC, regardless of the value of their tariff offer, voucher or plan.

Trai said it had received complaints from subscribers who were unable to send SMS to short code 1900 for UPC generation despite having sufficient balance in their prepaid accounts.

The regulator said that not providing the facility on certain prepaid vouchers or plans was a “contravention” of the norms because it took away the consumer's right to use MNP.

Trai's direction also stated that operators had to provide the facility to send SMS to 1900 to both prepaid and postpaid subscribers requesting a UPC, “irrespective of the value of the tariff offer/vouchers”.

What did TDSAT decide in 2022?

Vi challenged Trai’s December 2021 direction before TDSAT.

In March 2022, the tribunal dismissed Vi's petition and said the Trai directive “requires no interference”. It also found that the direction was within Trai’s powers.

TDSAT also rejected Vi's argument that a subscriber choosing a voucher or pack without SMS services could be treated as having given up the right to port out.

The tribunal said MNP rules independently require access providers to facilitate port-out requests through SMS on a non-discriminatory basis.

“Such obligation flows from careful reading of the MNP Regulations. Trai cannot be faulted for issuing directions to enforce such obligations,” TDSAT said.

TDSAT also directed Trai to provide Vi a reasonable time to implement the directions for all subscribers, regardless of the value of their tariff offers or vouchers.

How does the current dispute compare?

The main issue in the current allegations is again access to the SMS facility needed to generate a UPC.

That makes the 2021 dispute relevant because Trai had already directed operators to provide the 1900 SMS facility irrespective of the tariff plan. TDSAT subsequently upheld that direction and said the obligation to facilitate port-out requests on a non-discriminatory basis flows from the MNP regulations.

The factual question in the current dispute is therefore whether the practices alleged by Airtel and Jio amount to restricting a subscriber's ability to send the required SMS to 1900 or otherwise exercise the MNP facility.

The 2021 case involved the availability of outgoing SMS on Vi's entry-level prepaid plans. The current allegations concern the availability or restriction of the facility required to initiate porting.