Airtel, Nokia, MediaTek achieve 300 Mbps upload speed on 5G during trial

The trial comprised the combined use of a set of mid-band spectrums, utilising the latest generation chipset

The trial enhanced upload speeds by aggregating frequency bands of 3.5 gigahertz and 2.1 GHz. | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel, MediaTek and Nokia have achieved 300 megabits per second upload speed on a 5G network during a recently concluded trial, a joint statement said on Monday.
The trial comprised the combined use of a set of mid-band spectrums, utilising the latest generation chipset.
"The trial aimed at maximising the uplink performance was conducted at Airtel's tech lab and achieved uplink speeds of 300 Mbps, setting a new benchmark in 5G network performance. It underscores Airtel's commitment to providing innovative solutions that meet the ever-growing demands of a connected world," the statement said.
The trial enhanced upload speeds by aggregating frequency bands of 3.5 gigahertz and 2.1 GHz.
"This trial not only stands a testament to our philosophy of enhancing our state-of-the-art network infrastructure and delivering an unmatched 5G user experience but will also greatly enhance our network's uplink performance, resulting in faster data speeds and improved connectivity," Bharti Airtel Chief Technology Officer Randeep Sekhon said.
The innovative technology deployed for the trial promises faster connectivity, enhanced user experience, and improved network efficiency, catering to high-demand use cases like video conferencing, live streaming and large file uploads, according to the statement.

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

