Airtel partners with Apple, offers Apple TV+, Music benefits to consumers

Beginning later this year, Airtel Xstream customers will receive Apple TV+ access as part of Airtel's premium Wi-Fi and postpaid plans, while Wynk Premium users will get exclusive Apple Music offer

Apple and Airtel

Apple and Airtel (representative image)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 1:25 PM IST

Airtel has announced a partnership with Apple to offer exclusive Apple TV+ and Apple Music benefits to customers in India. Starting later this year, Airtel Xstream customers will gain access to Apple TV+ content as part of Airtel’s premium Wi-Fi and postpaid plans.

Amit Tripathi, Chief Marketing Officer and EVP Customer Experience for Bharti Airtel, stated, “Apple and Airtel are natural partners who strive to bring excellence to customer experience. We also share the common vision of serving the entertainment needs of Indian users. Airtel offers a one stop shop to bring all content and entertainment through Airtel Xstream. This partnership with Apple will provide immense value to our customers since they will now have access to the best content and entertainment globally.”
In addition, Airtel will provide exclusive Apple Music offers to its Wynk Premium users. These users will be transitioned to Apple Music, allowing them to enjoy a vast selection of global and Indian music, curated playlists, artist interviews, and Apple Music Radio. Notable features of Apple Music include Apple Music Sing, time-synced lyrics, lossless audio, and immersive Spatial Audio.

"We are thrilled that Airtel customers in India will soon be able to enjoy all of the incredible content on Apple TV+ and Apple Music," commented Oliver Schusser, Apple’s Vice President of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Sports, and Beats. "With our ever growing catalog of world-class films, television shows and music to choose from we know there will be something for everyone."

The Apple Music and Apple TV+ offers will be available exclusively to Airtel customers in India later this year.

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 1:24 PM IST

