Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Industry / News / Bengaluru leads BFSI GCC talent in India, Hyderabad follows closely: Report

Bengaluru leads BFSI GCC talent in India, Hyderabad follows closely: Report

Over 50% of BFSI GCCs have more than 1,000 employees and 15% have more than 10,000 employees in India, finds report

The Indian business job market is under stress, and this is especially impacting entry-level positions and the placement experiences of B-school graduates. Both prestigious institutions and smaller management schools are feeling the effects as they a

Representative Picture

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 3:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bengaluru has emerged as the leading hub for active talent with in-demand skills in the BFSI Global Capability Centres (GCCs) sector, according to a new report by talent solutions provider Careernet. The city is home to 35 per cent of India's BFSI GCCs and hosts 26 per cent of active jobseekers with the skills required by these centres.

Hyderabad ranks as the second most preferred city for BFSI GCCs looking to establish new centres or expand operations within India. It is also the top choice for jobseekers willing to relocate, following Bengaluru, the report revealed.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Titled 'The Landscape of Active Talent Pool with Skills in Demand for BFSI GCCs in India', the report offers insights into the talent pool of active jobseekers with skills sought by BFSI GCCs. The analysis, based on Careernet’s internal data, job portal trends, and data from career sites of leading employers, covered a sample size of 241,623 active candidates.

American multinationals dominate BFSI GCCs


The report highlights the dominance of American multinationals in the BFSI GCC sector in India, with two out of three such centres operated by US-based companies. These centres are substantial in scale, with over 50 per cent employing more than 1,000 individuals, and 15 per cent surpassing 10,000 employees. Additionally, approximately 35 per cent of BFSI GCCs are located in more than one city, with 18 per cent having a presence in three or more locations.

Cities with most tech talent


In terms of the active talent pool, Bengaluru is followed by Pune (15 per cent), Hyderabad (14 per cent), and Chennai (12 per cent). Delhi/NCR accounts for 10 per cent of this talent pool, while Mumbai contributes 8 per cent. The remaining 15 per cent of active jobseekers are spread across other cities.

The report further emphasises the tech domain as the largest talent pool, accounting for 34 per cent of active jobseekers, followed by infrastructure and functional domains at 19 per cent each. The operations domain lags, with only 12 per cent of the active talent pool. However, emerging fields like analytics and NextGen are quickly gaining momentum, each representing 8 per cent of jobseekers, signalling a shift towards next-generation technologies and expertise.

Commenting on the report, Neelabh Shukla, chief business officer of Careernet, said, “With a vast pool of skilled professionals, India offers GCCs the ideal ecosystem to drive growth, innovation, and transformation. By 2030, we envision over 250 BFSI GCCs and around a million BFSI professionals propelling India's ascent as a global talent hub."

More From This Section

UPI, digital payments

Payment aggregators to create 'negative' database to tackle digital fraud

phone, internet, internet ban

Enforce traceability, privacy norms on internet call, messaging apps: COAI

PremiumThe demand for semiconductor chips in India is set to undergo a dramatic shift, with 60 per cent of it, in value terms, expected to come from chips smaller than 10 nano­metre (nm) by 2032. This insight comes from a forthcoming report by the Indian El

Sub-10 nm chips likely to steer 60% of India's semicon market by 2032

PremiumFrom left: Real estate entrepreneur Mayank Agarwal; Ravi Kewalramani; and Abrar Teli

How home brokers are gaining internet celebrity as real estate influencers

Power grid

India's power consumption declines 4.7% to 144.2 billion units in Aug


"Contrary to the traditional talent supply-demand gap in India, the current job market is witnessing an abundance of skilled professionals interested and available for BFSI GCCs to attract and employ. India's emergence as a global hub for financial talent is driven by the perfect confluence of a robust talent pool, a thriving existing BFSI GCC industry, and a growing demand for digital innovation driven from India hubs," he added.

Also Read

arrest

NIA arrests key accused in TN Hizb-ut-Tharir case from Bengaluru airport

Infrastructure, real estate, building, budget

Realty firm Prestige Estates launches QIP to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore

Housing, Houses, Apartments, residential building

Avg housing prices up 90% in Bengaluru's Bagaluru; 79%at Dwarka Expressway

Tejasvi Surya

Traffic scene in B'luru getting more distressing every day: Tejasvi Surya

Ola Electrics

Ola Electric's S1 X model gets PLI certification, joining S1 Air, Pro

Topics : Bengaluru Indian job seekers BS Web Reports Hyderabad

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 3:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon