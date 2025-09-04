Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 06:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Andhra okays ₹856-cr plan for India's largest printed circuit board plant

Andhra okays ₹856-cr plan for India's largest printed circuit board plant

Syrma SGS will set up India's largest printed circuit board (PCB) plant at an investment of Rs 1,595 crore. The project is being done in partnership with Korea's Shinhyup Electronics

electronics manufacturing India, Union Cabinet approval, Rs 22,919 crore PLI scheme, domestic electronics production, semiconductor industry India, lithium-ion cell manufacturing, printed circuit boards India, display module manufacturing, camera mod

Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) are essential components in most electronic devices, serving as the base for mounting and interconnecting electronic parts. | File Image

Press Trust of India Amravati
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Andhra Pradesh government has approved a Rs 856 crore incentive package for India's largest printed circuit board plant being set up by electronics manufacturing company (EMS) Syrma SGS.

The package was cleared by the state cabinet headed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday, officials said.

Syrma SGS will set up India's largest printed circuit board (PCB) plant at an investment of Rs 1,595 crore. The project is being done in partnership with Korea's Shinhyup Electronics.

Syrma SGS had submitted a proposal to set up a PCB manufacturing facility in partnership with Shinhyup Electronics Ltd on a 51:49 equity shareholding basis.

 

For the project, the state government will provide 12.56 acres of land at 75 per cent subsidised cost. The project will be located at the Naidupeta industrial area, which is in close proximity to Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Also Read

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Andhra Pradesh to launch family card to track, monitor welfare schemes

Diamond

Diamond rush in Andhra: Rain-washed soil draws farmers, fortune hunters

exporters, trade, tariff

Andhra seals ₹9K cr deal with Maersk arm to develop three state ports

Revenue, Stock, Budget, Economy, Market

Andhra's revenue deficit breaches 110% of budget estimate in first 4 months

Liquor

Andhra liquor scam: Kickbacks laundered through employees, say police

The project will be commissioned by October 2026 and is expected to add Rs 6,200 crore to the topline of Syrma SGS in FY2027.

The project will have three components -- single-layer and multi-layer PCB manufacturing, HDI/flex PCB manufacturing, copper clad laminate (CCL) manufacturing and electronics manufacturing services.

With a turnover of Rs 3,836 crore in FY25, Syrma SGS has a market cap of close to USD 2 billion. It has 14 manufacturing facilities and at least 9,000 employees.

Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) are essential components in most electronic devices, serving as the base for mounting and interconnecting electronic parts.

Copper Clad Laminate (CCL) acts as the core material used in the manufacturing of PCBs. The PCBs produced by the unit will be utilised in important emerging sectors, such as smart metering, healthcare and medical devices, automotive, and electric mobility.

Market intelligence firm UnivDatos reports that the rapid electrification of vehicles and the integration of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) have driven up the demand for sophisticated PCBs in the Indian automotive sector. Features like smart dashboards, battery management systems, infotainment, and electric vehicles (EVs) are increasingly standard, creating a growing need for high-quality and durable PCBs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

workplace, relationships

When romance meets the rulebook: How cos deal with workplace relationshipspremium

knitwear, textile

GST cut brings hope to textile MSMEs; expensive garments to see price hikes

medical device

GST cut brings patient benefits, but pharma firms may face margin pressurepremium

IT SERVICES, IT SECTOR

High single-digit growth to still elude IT firms for some time: Cognizant

Amazon

Amazon completes acquisition of Indian lender Axio after RBI approval

Topics : Andhra Pradesh government Andhra Pradesh semiconductor industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodaySamsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched in IndiaSSC CGL 2025 Exam DateGST RatesWeather Update TodaySamsung Galaxy EventUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon