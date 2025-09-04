GST cut brings hope to textile MSMEs; expensive garments to see price hikes

The lower GST rates came as a relief to India's textile and apparel industry, which was struggling due to higher tariffs by the United States. While consumers are expected to benefit from raising the 5 per cent GST threshold from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500, the industry has welcomed the removal of the inverted duty structure by making the entire value chain from fibre onwards charged at a uniform 5 per cent rate and adopting a fibre-neutral policy, by equating the man-made fibre (MMF) and cotton fibre chains.
However, garments priced above Rs 2,500 are set to cost more as GST rates for these have increased from 12 per cent to 18 per cent, which may hit the middle class during the upcoming winter season. The industry has called for a relook by the government and GST Council on this segment. Industry experts suggest that the GST decisions come as a lifeline for micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) companies, which form the lion’s share of the industry. The reduction of inverted duty on packaging from 12 per cent to 5 per cent is likely to be beneficial.
“The decision will ensure higher disposable income for consumers, more demand for garments, and improved cash flow for companies in the sector. It was a long-standing demand of the industry to remove the inverted duty structure in man-made fibre yarn and fabric. Now, the entire chain is at 5 per cent, same as cotton,” said Sanjay Kumar Jain, managing director of Delhi-based TT Ltd and chairman of the ICC National Textiles Committee. “With the new structure, garments priced above Rs 2,500 will get 6% more expensive,” he added.
“In the entire value chain from fibre to garment, garments above Rs 2,500 are the only products which are not at 5 per cent. We earnestly request the council to remove this anomaly and either place all garments, irrespective of the price, at 5 per cent, or fix a more reasonable and realistic price level,” said the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) in a statement. “Garments above the price of Rs 2,500 are also consumed in large numbers by the common man and middle class, especially woollen clothing, occasion wear, Indian traditional clothing, handlooms, embroidered clothes produced by artisans, and traditional weavers. All of these are priced above this limit of Rs 2,500 – and will see a significant price increase due to this GST rate change. CMAI thus strongly urges the GST Council and Government to review this aspect,” it added.
The decision on the MMF front, along with other decisions, is expected to increase revenue and also provide relief to around 2.72 million MSMEs operating in the textile and apparel manufacturing sectors. “We thank and welcome the rectification of the GST inversion in the MMF value chain by aligning MMF fibre and yarn at 5 per cent from 18 per cent and 12 per cent earlier, respectively. It addresses the long-standing blockage of working capital for thousands of spinners and weavers. With over 70–80 per cent of textile and apparel units in India being MSMEs, this reform will directly benefit a large segment of the industry by easing liquidity pressures and enhancing competitiveness,” said Rakesh Mehra, chairman of the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI).
Almost 28 per cent of India’s textile and apparel exports go to the United States. India’s exports of textile and apparel products to the US in the financial year 2024–25 were close to $11 billion. The new decision will give relief to the companies and help them focus more on the domestic market after the US tariff.
According to Abhishek Dua, co-founder of Showroom B2B, GST relief will ease the burden on everyday shoppers by making essential clothing and footwear more affordable, giving a boost to MSMEs targeting Tier II and Tier III cities. “In smaller towns, even modest savings can encourage more frequent purchases, directly benefiting local retailers and small manufacturers. The ripple effect is that while consumers gain better value for money, the apparel ecosystem at the grassroots enjoys steadier demand and healthier cash flow, creating a true win–win for both sides,” Dua added.