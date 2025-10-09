Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / App-based taxis, autos go on daylong strike for their demands in Mumbai

App-based taxis, autos go on daylong strike for their demands in Mumbai

The union demands fare rationalisation, aligning rates with metered cabs, banning bike taxis, and capping permits for black-and-yellow taxis and auto rickshaws

taxi, cab

Due to the strike, the Mumbai airport parking lot, which remains crowded with app-based taxis, was deserted on Thursday afternoon, said the union | Photo: IANS

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Several app-based taxis and auto rickshaws went on a one-day strike across Maharashtra on Thursday to press for their demands, including fare hikes, a union said, though some users said they did not feel any inconvenience.

Dr Keshav Nana Kshirsagar, president of Maharashtra Gig Kamgar Manch, the union that has been leading the strike, claimed that a large number of vehicles remained off the road due to the strike in cities like Mumbai, Nashik and Pune.

The union has demanded fare rationalisation, bringing the rates on a par with those of the conventional black-and-yellow metered cabs, prohibition of bike taxis, and a cap on permits for black-and-yellow taxis and auto rickshaws.

 

A welfare board for drivers of app-based cabs and enactment of a law for gig workers' are among the other demands of the union.

Due to the strike, the Mumbai airport parking lot, which remains crowded with app-based taxis, was deserted on Thursday afternoon, said the union.

Also Read

Uddhav Thackeray, Uddhav, Thackeray

Shiv Sena symbol row: SC fixes Nov 12 for hearing Uddhav faction's plea

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to inaugurate Navi Mumbai airport, Metro line; launch mobility app

PLI scheme, manufacturing, Mobile phone, semiconductor

Maharashtra to become India's semiconductor capital by 2030: Dhavse

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Maharashtra govt announces ₹31,628 cr aid package for flood-hit farmers

Navi Mumbai airport, Navi Mumbai international airport

PM Modi to inaugurate Phase 1 of Navi Mumbai airport on Oct 8: Details

Some passengers, however, claimed they have not faced any issue in hailing app-based cabs or autos despite the strike.

Last week, the Maharashtra Gig Kamgar Manch had staged a protest at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, and later resorted to a jail bharo' agitation claiming that Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik did not meet its representatives.

According to the union, ridesharing companies have not complied with a key directive of Assistant Transport Commissioner Bharat Kalaskar, who is also the secretary of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA).

As an MMRTA functionary, Kalaskar had written to three app-based taxi and auto rickshaw aggregators, Ola, Uber and Rapido, directing them to follow black-and-yellow cab fares from September 18 until the state decided on separate rates for ride-hailing services.

As per the MMRTA, the existing fare of black-and-yellow taxis is Rs 20.66 per km for non-AC and Rs 22.72 per km with AC. These base rates will apply to app-based cabs and autos until their price slabs are finalised.

The MMRTA has also allowed the aggregators to discount the base fare by 25 per cent during lean demand and surge it by 1.5 times when the demand is high.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Pfizer

Pfizer-Trump deal: What it means for drug prices and pharma giants in US

Darjeeling landslide, Darjeeling Rains

Floods, landslides devastate Darjeeling tea gardens, ₹50 cr loss feared

Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata's death anniversary: His legacy continues to guide India Inc

DNPA

DNPA adopts Magnite access to streamline audience data, premium inventory

IPOs, global travel industry, Markets News, travel industry, travel

Destination becomes the stay, content the compass for travellers: Report

Topics : Maharashtra Mumbai Taxi strike Taxi apps Uber cabs OLA cabs auto rickshaw

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayTATA Capital IPO AllotmentReligare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayKarwa Chauth DateKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon