Home / Industry / News / Apple to begin Airpods production at Foxconn's Hyderabad plant in April

Apple to begin Airpods production at Foxconn's Hyderabad plant in April

According to Canalys, the company had 23.1 per cent market share in 2024 -- about three times more than its nearest competitor Samsung that the research firm estimates to be around 8.5 per cent

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple is planning to start production of airpods for exports at the Foxconn plant in Hyderabad from April, sources said.

Airpods will be the second product category that Apple will start producing in India after iPhones.

"Production of Airpods is going to start in India at Foxconn's Hyderabad facility. It will begin from April but it will be only for exports as of now," an industry source told PTI.

Foxconn had approved USD 400 million, about Rs 3,500 crore, to set up the factory in August 2023.

Apple has been a leader in the global TWS (true wireless device) segment.

 

According to Canalys, the company had 23.1 per cent market share in 2024 -- about three times more than its nearest competitor Samsung that the research firm estimates to be around 8.5 per cent.

Airpods production in India assumes significance amid speculation that Apple may cut production in the country in the aftermath of reciprocal tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump and especially after the company announced USD 500 billion investment in the US over the next four years in manufacturing units.

According to data shared by India Cellular and Electronics Association, India imposes 20 per cent import duty on hearables and wearables while it is nil in the US.

ICEA has proposed that India will gain if the import duty on smartphones, hearables and wearables is waived off on their imports from the US.

The Trump administration has proposed to impose reciprocal tariff on several countries, including India, from April 2 onwards.

An email query sent to Apple and Foxconn elicited no reply.

Topics : Apple Apple AirPods airpods

First Published: Mar 16 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

