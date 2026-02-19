AI Impact Summit Day 4: Modi redraws AI roadmap; Ambani pledges ₹10 trn

India’s ambition to position itself at the centre of the global artificial intelligence (AI) race dominated the fourth day of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiling a national AI governance vision and global technology leaders outlining investment, infrastructure, and policy priorities. Some of the major announcements on Thursday ranged from sovereign AI models to large-scale corporate investment plans, workforce reskilling efforts, and international commitments, which are aimed at shaping the development and deployment of advanced AI systems.

PM Modi pitches democratisation of AI, unveils MANAV framework

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for democratisation of artificial intelligence and introduced India’s “MANAV” vision, outlining a human-centric framework built on ethics, accountability, sovereignty, accessibility, and legitimacy. He said AI must stay aligned with human values while its capabilities need to be developed, and its usage must include all people. PM Modi positioned India as a key global AI hub and urged global cooperation to ensure responsible development and equitable access to AI technologies.

Explaining the MANAV framework, PM Modi said it prioritises moral governance, transparent oversight, national data sovereignty, inclusive access, and lawful deployment of AI systems. He emphasised that AI should serve humanity and operate within democratic norms, ensuring public trust. The framework is intended to guide policy, technology deployment, and global collaboration as AI adoption accelerates across sectors and national economies.

Ashwini Vaishnaw outlines ‘New Delhi frontier AI commitments’

Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the government is working to upskill and reskill India’s workforce to prepare for AI-driven disruption. He also unveiled the “New Delhi Frontier AI Commitments,” a framework focused on responsible development, safety, and inclusion. The initiative is aimed at strengthening sovereign AI capabilities and ensuring ethical deployment of emerging technologies. The initiative focuses on responsible development, ethical standards, safety, and transparency.

French President backs India’s AI leadership, calls for global safeguards

French President Emmanuel Macron described India as central to shaping AI governance and innovation globally. He joined leaders and executives in discussions on responsible deployment, safety, and cooperation. “The smartest AI is not the most expensive one, but the one built by the people for the right purpose,” he said, adding that adoption and inclusivity remain key in equitable distribution of the benefits of AI.

Reliance announces ₹10 trillion investment in AI infra

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani announced plans to invest ₹10 trillion over seven years to expand AI infrastructure and services. This investment is being committed to strengthening the AI ecosystem in India, facilitating innovation and reducing the cost of intelligence. Ambani said AI would transform industries and highlighted Reliance’s efforts to build scalable systems and integrated technology platforms.

Sunil Mittal highlights AI’s role in healthcare, education

Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Mittal said AI would drive major improvements in healthcare, education, and telecom operations. He joined global CEOs and policymakers discussing sector-level adoption and economic transformation, where they emphasised AI’s potential to improve service delivery, increase efficiency, and enable new digital capabilities across industries and public services.

Sam Altman says India will shape AI markets and global deployment

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said India is expected to become one of the world’s largest AI markets , citing its scale, developer ecosystem, and rapid adoption. He emphasised India’s strategic importance in shaping global AI development and deployment. Altman joined other industry leaders at the summit discussing infrastructure, innovation, and collaboration, highlighting India’s growing position as a core AI growth centre.

Anthropic’s Amodei calls India key to defining global AI standards

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei said India could play a decisive role in defining global AI standards and described the country as a major testing ground for AI applications. He highlighted India’s growing ecosystem and partnerships, including expansion plans and enterprise adoption. Amodei said India’s technological scale and talent make it central to balancing AI opportunities and risks globally.

Sundar Pichai warns AI must avoid widening inequality

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said artificial intelligence must be deployed responsibly and inclusively to avoid worsening inequality. He emphasised the need for safe, collaborative innovation and equitable access. Pichai joined global executives in calling for international coordination and infrastructure investment. Industry leaders stressed that responsible development, governance, and inclusion would be critical as AI systems expand globally.

Gnani.ai expands voice AI capabilities with new speech models

Voice AI company Gnani.ai announced new speech models to expand its Inya VoiceOS platform , aimed at improving conversational AI capabilities. The move reflects growing domestic innovation in AI applications, including speech, automation, and multilingual systems. Companies at the summit showcased technologies across sectors such as healthcare, education, and enterprise solutions.

India unveils sovereign AI models to strengthen domestic ecosystem

Bengaluru-based startup Sarvam AI introduced two indigenous large language models, which include a 30-billion-parameter model that has a 32,000-token context window and a 105-billion-parameter model, which supports 128,000 tokens for complex reasoning tasks. Separately, BharatGen introduced Param2, a 17-billion-parameter multilingual foundation model built with Nvidia to support governance, education, healthcare, agriculture, and enterprise use.

Nilekani, Accenture CEO highlight deployment and growth potential

Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani and Accenture CEO Julie Sweet emphasised AI’s role in driving productivity, economic growth, and innovation. Industry leaders stressed that widespread deployment and adoption would determine AI’s economic impact. They highlighted the importance of infrastructure, partnerships, and workforce readiness to support AI-driven transformation across industries and governments.

Trust in AI will be decided by public sector adoption, says Rishi Sunak

Former UK prime minister Rishi Sunak said public trust in artificial intelligence will be determined by its impact on government services, including healthcare and citizen interactions. He cited India’s digital public infrastructure, such as Aadhaar, UPI, and Ayushman Bharat, as examples of systems capable of enabling large-scale AI deployment. Sunak said global leadership in AI would depend on adoption and real-world use, not just model development.

Meta’s Wang outlines talent, data, energy, compute as core AI pillars