UK travel rules change: All physical visas to go digital from Feb 25

The UK is preparing for a major transformation of its immigration system as it moves to phase out physical visa documents and shift to eVisas from February 2026. The government said in a notification that this is part of a wider effort to modernise border checks, improve security and streamline travel by linking each visa holder’s status to their passport through an online UKVI account.

The government has been testing this approach for years and believes a digital system will help reduce administrative delays, cut the risk of document loss and make the process simpler for visitors arriving in the country.

What is changing

The move marks the end of visa vignette stickers and other physical proofs of status as the UK switches to a fully digital record. From February 25, 2026, applicants who need visitor visas will be issued only e-visas.

Key points:

• Physical documents such as Biometric Residence Permits (BRPs), Biometric Residence Cards (BRCs) and paper stamps will no longer be issued.

• Visa stickers will be phased out completely later in 2026.

• Existing holders of physical documents will move to digital status without applying for a new visa.

Why the UK is going digital

Authorities say the digital system will help prevent fraud, reduce errors and speed up verification at airports. Digital files are harder to damage or misplace than paper records and allow border systems to confirm identity instantly.

Benefits of e-visas:

• Improved security due to online identity checks.

• Faster processing as airlines can verify details in real time.

• Simpler sharing of immigration status for work or housing via a code.

The switch forms part of a broader digital-border programme that also includes the rollout of Electronic Travel Authorisations (ETAs) for non-visa nationals.

What travellers need to do

If you are travelling to the UK for visiting purposes, you will be required to hold an e-visa linked to your passport through a UKVI account from February 25, 2026. You must ensure all details are accurate before your trip, as airlines will check your digital authorisation at boarding.

Steps required:

• Create or sign in to your UKVI online account.

• Make sure your passport details match the information stored in your digital record.

• Use the same passport for travel and update your UKVI account if you renew it.

• Review your e-visa before travelling and follow any guidance from UKVI.

Travellers without the correct digital approval may be refused boarding.

What this means for visa-exempt travellers

From February 25, 2026, visitors from countries that do not normally require a visa, including those from the EU, EEA, Switzerland, the USA, Canada and Australia, must obtain an ETA before travelling.

• The ETA costs £16 and is valid for multiple visits over two years or until the passport expires.

• Airlines will check for a valid ETA before boarding.

• An ETA grants permission to travel but final entry remains a decision made at the border.

Impact on dual nationals

From February 25, 2026, British dual nationals must enter the UK on their British or Irish passport, or by using a Certificate of Entitlement to the Right of Abode alongside the passport of their other nationality. Travellers who do not present the correct passport may face extra checks, as border officers must verify nationality before granting entry. Ensuring the right documents are used will help avoid delays and ensure that digital status checks work smoothly.