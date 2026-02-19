Democratising AI needs India's participation, says OpenAI's Chris Lehane

The conversation on democratising access to artificial intelligence (AI) so that as many people as possible can participate and benefit from it is not possible globally until countries such as India join the conversation, Chris Lehane, the Chief Global Affairs Officer at OpenAI, told Business Standard.

“We have 100 million regular users in India, of which 30 million are students. It is also our fastest-growing market for Codex and the top five for our science tool. This is a technology that will particularly benefit those who want to take agency over it,” Lehane said in a conversation on the sidelines of the ongoing AI Impact Summit here in the city.

The total number of Codex users in India has increased fourfold over the last fortnight since an updated version of the application was launched, he said.

As countries in the Global South consider framing an AI governance architecture, it is important that they remember AI as a general-purpose technology akin to a steam engine or a printing press, and that the rules align with that, Lehane said.

If countries such as India are to achieve AI diffusion at scale, they will have to develop governance models that ensure access to the technology for everyone, he said.

“We will certainly work within the different regulatory frameworks that exist in India. But we will also advocate for policy approaches that are going to be consistent with our purpose and our mission, which is to democratise access to AI,” Lehane said.

The rules under these governance frameworks should also consider AI's ‘nation-building’ capabilities to ensure the benefits reach as many people as possible, he said.

In countries such as India, where digital maturity is still in its nascent stages, and many people interact with platforms like OpenAI’s ChatGPT in their native language, the company is ensuring coverage of all 22 languages of the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution. Of these 22 languages, ChatGPT scores very high in at least a dozen, he said.

For OpenAI to be successful in India, the company will need to ensure that citizens benefit from the productivity gains and opportunities, Lehane said.

To ensure that new users, who are young and may not be as digitally literate, are supported, OpenAI will work with the Indian government to understand the policy direction they want to take for AI and other emerging technologies, he said.

Having access to local data, Lehane said, will put OpenAI in the strongest possible position to be able to take on and address the issues that may arise as newer users are onboarded.