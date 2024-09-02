Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Industry / News / Payment aggregators to create 'negative' database to tackle digital fraud

Payment aggregators to create 'negative' database to tackle digital fraud

The proposed database, to be made accessible to all licensed payment aggregators, will work as an early warning system to help prevent fraud and reducing risks to merchant and consumers

UPI, digital payments

The negative database for payment aggregators will be created by a self-regulatory organisation. | Representational

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 12:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Payment aggregators are planning to create a "negative database" to address the increasing incidence of payment fraud. This database will contain information on fraudulent transactions involving both customers and merchants, according to a report by The Financial Express (FE).

The proposed database, to be created as a centralised repository, will be accessible to all licensed payment aggregators, helping them detect and prevent fraud. If a fraudster attempts to use the same card or carry out similar fraudulent activities across platforms, payment aggregators can detect the fraud before it affects their systems.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The development is significant as cases of digital payment fraud have increased with a rise in internet penetration and the growing number of online transactions. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) annual report, cases of online payment fraud surged fivefold in 2023-24, with cybercriminals defrauding people of Rs 1,457 crore.

Currently, there are nearly 60 payment aggregators in the country, including Amazon Pay, Razorpay, PayU Payments, CCAvenue, and BillDesk. “When we see a particular card number being used for a lot of frauds, it can be shared with certain other aggregators,” Vishwas Patel, chairman of the Payments Council of India, told FE. This early warning system would help prevent fraudsters from exploiting multiple platforms, thereby reducing the risk for both merchants and consumers, he added.

Separately, the negative database will also contain a list of merchants with a history of fraudulent activities. Usually, fraudsters switch from one payment gateway to another to escape getting caught. However, the new database will put an end to this menace as payment aggregators will not onboard errant merchants.

Who will create the negative database?

More From This Section

phone, internet, internet ban

Enforce traceability, privacy norms on internet call, messaging apps: COAI

PremiumThe demand for semiconductor chips in India is set to undergo a dramatic shift, with 60 per cent of it, in value terms, expected to come from chips smaller than 10 nano­metre (nm) by 2032. This insight comes from a forthcoming report by the Indian El

Sub-10 nm chips likely to steer 60% of India's semicon market by 2032

PremiumFrom left: Real estate entrepreneur Mayank Agarwal; Ravi Kewalramani; and Abrar Teli

How home brokers are gaining internet celebrity as real estate influencers

Power grid

India's power consumption declines 4.7% to 144.2 billion units in Aug

Mobile data usage, data use, mobile net surfing, mobile tariff hike

95% mobile users get daily pesky calls mainly from finance, realty: Survey


The negative database will be created by a self-regulatory organisation (SRO), for which the Payments Council of India has already applied to the RBI. In addition, the SRO will also push industry members to share their data. Currently, payment aggregators do not share information regarding fraudulent transactions with each other.

Payment aggregators receive payments from customers, pool them, and then transfer funds to merchants. Such platforms also help businesses and individuals accept payment through various methods.

Also Read

Sridhar Vembu Zoho

SaaS major Zoho forays into fintech space, launches Zoho Payments

Britain, UK, UK flag

Thousands of workers at UK retailer Next win years long fight for equal pay

Switzerland flag

Switzerland closer to being cashless, launches instant payment scheme

digital payment, online payment, QR code

Global Payments beats Q2 profit estimates as consumers spending resilient

digital payment

RBI releases draft rules on AePS to counter frauds on payments system

Topics : Payment Digital Payments online frauds payment security mechanism RBI e-commerce industry Cybercrime

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 12:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon