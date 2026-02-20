Bharti Airtel, Zscaler launch AI-cyber threat centre for critical assets

India’s second-largest carrier Bharti Airtel and US-based enterprise cloud security provider Zscaler on Friday launched an AI and Cyber Threat Research Center – India, which will identify and flag potential digital threats aimed at industries and government assets critical for economic and national security.

The multi-stakeholder digital initiative will focus on detecting and preventing cyber threats and building resilience across areas such as telecommunications, banking and energy, as well as digital users, while pushing the case for adopting AI across India’s digital ecosystem.

“The threat surface is growing exponentially, in every aspect, especially when AI is now being used explicitly by the bad actors. It is only with AI-based technology that we can counter the threats and protect our networks and the threats our connected enterprises face in our country. The threat quotient is even higher in government entities,” Sunil Mittal, Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, the holding company of Bharti Airtel, said at the launch of the research centre.

To be funded by Airtel and Zscaler, the centre will be open to onboarding more enterprises, government agencies and academia as it builds solutions for identifying cyber threats that have the potential to take down a banking system or disrupt transportation. The centre will use Zscaler’s teams and solutions, while Airtel will contribute visibility into IoT and mobile traffic for monitoring networks and developing new solutions, enabling faster identification of suspicious activity and more effective coordination with ecosystem stakeholders.

Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said that a new legal framework for cyber security was needed since AI will change the nature of cyber threats, and to counter that, industry at large should take cyber security as a top priority.

“All telecom operators must look at this, major IT companies should also look at a totally new way of countering cyber threats. We also have to create a new legal framework for cyber security, with all these challenges that we’re facing today and the new opportunities that we have,” the minister said, adding that more such centres should be set up.

The research centre will serve as an expansion of Zscaler’s operations into a national platform for collaboration between the private sector, public sector, academia and the government. Zscaler’s research arm, ThreatLabz India, stated that it had observed millions of infiltration attempts each month, including nation-state cyber espionage activity using the theme of regional geopolitical tensions attempting to target multiple Indian entities; a surge in attempts to infiltrate India’s private and public sectors, with 1.2 million intrusion attempts originating from 20,000 sources targeting 58 Indian digital entities; and an increase in zero-day exploit attempts aimed at multiple industries in India.

“By combining actionable intelligence from over 500 billion daily transactions with local expertise, we aren't just building readiness; we are empowering a new generation of defenders to stay ahead of the adversary,” said Jay Chaudhry, CEO, Chairman and Founder, Zscaler.