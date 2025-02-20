BPTP Group targets Rs 6,500 cr from new luxury housing project in Gurugram

Delhi NCR-based real estate developer BPTP Group on Thursday announced that it is targeting Rs 6,500 crore in revenue from its new luxury residential project, Amstoria Verti-Greens, in Gurugram.
Located on a 12.05-acre land parcel along the Dwarka Expressway, the developer will invest around Rs 3,000 crore in the project, which will be developed in three phases.
The company has announced the initiation of the first phase following the necessary approvals from Haryana RERA, with the introductory price for the project set at Rs 19,000 per square foot.
“The RERA-approved first phase encompasses an area of 9.43 acres. It would include 885 housing units, along with club and landscape amenities totalling 1.55 lakh square feet,” BPTP Group president Amaan Chawla said.
The company added that the high-rise green living project would include custom-designed two- and three-bedroom residences, with 15 sky gardens integrated across five towers.
“The development would boast four apartments per floor, seven high-speed lifts per tower, and advanced earthquake resistance exceeding standard norms,” BPTP said in an official statement.
BPTP stated that the project is IGBC Platinum pre-certified and will be engineered to withstand Seismic Zone V standards, exceeding the National Capital Region’s (NCR’s) mandatory Seismic Zone IV requirements.
Chawla added that the project is a testament to the company’s commitment to sustainable, holistic living and impeccable product design. “The integration of vertical gardens and premium amenities within the towers makes this project a truly unique development,” he said.