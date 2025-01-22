Govt e-commerce draft needs tweaks to suit varied business models: Experts

The government’s draft guidelines for e-commerce platforms, mandating self-regulatory measures to protect consumers from fraudulent practices, must be tailored to address the diverse business models of e-commerce companies, according to industry executives and experts.
The guidelines, titled E-commerce-Principles and Guidelines for Self Governance, have been prepared by the Bureau of Indian Standards under the Food and Consumer Affairs Ministry's supervision. Stakeholders are invited to submit comments by February 15.
“While the guidelines are well-intentioned, they contain several broad clauses that are impractical,” said an industry executive. “E-commerce companies operate under distinct business models, such as marketplace or inventory-based models. Each model’s responsibilities should be clearly defined to reflect its role. Otherwise, platforms with less responsibility could end up shouldering undue burdens, leading to unnecessary complications.”
$363 billion market
India’s e-commerce market, estimated at $137.21 billion in 2025, is projected to reach $363.30 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.5 per cent during 2025-2030, according to Mordor Intelligence. Factors driving this growth include rapid urbanisation, rising internet penetration, and the proliferation of devices like smartphones and laptops.
The draft notes that the rise of e-commerce has introduced new challenges, particularly in consumer protection and trust. It emphasises the importance of clear, effective rules for self-governance in e-commerce.
The framework outlines a three-phase approach covering pre-transaction, contract formation, and post-transaction stages.
Under pre-transaction requirements, platforms must conduct thorough know-your-customer (KYC) checks on business partners, particularly third-party sellers. Detailed product listings, including seller contact details, identification numbers, and supporting media, are mandated to help consumers assess product utility.
Industry executives questioned why similar guidelines do not apply to physical retailers, given that e-commerce accounts for just 7.5 per cent of India’s overall retail market.
“If these become rules, online business could become harder,” said an e-commerce executive. “Retail should be considered broadly since e-commerce remains a small percentage of it. Also, if sellers are banned for violations, does that mean platforms face no repercussions? Compliance costs may rise for both e-commerce companies and sellers.”
Counterfeit items
Due to return and refund policies, 48 per cent of online shoppers encountered incorrect products, while 20 per cent received counterfeit items at least once in the past year, according to a LocalCircles survey. Consumers claim that some sellers exploit the non-returnable category to ship counterfeit or incorrect items. The highest incidence of counterfeit goods was reported in shoes, cosmetics, and fragrances.
“We escalated this issue to the government last week and welcome the draft e-commerce standards addressing refunds, returns, and counterfeit redressal,” said Sachin Taparia, founder of LocalCircles. “If implemented, these standards will provide clear reporting channels for fraudulent practices. In the medium to long term, this will build greater consumer trust, encouraging higher spending.”
The guidelines mandate neutral operations to provide a level-playing field for all stakeholders. Preferential treatment of specific sellers or service providers is explicitly prohibited. Sellers must ensure accurate product descriptions, and platforms are required to combat counterfeit products effectively.
Platforms must maintain complete transaction records accessible to consumers under applicable laws. Payment options must include credit/debit cards, mobile payments, e-wallets, and bank transfers, with full disclosure of charges. Secure payment systems with encryption and two-factor authentication are mandatory. For recurring payments, platforms must disclose duration, intervals, and amounts, along with easy opt-out options.
Cash-on-delivery refunds must align with consumer preferences, while post-transaction guidelines mandate clear timelines for refunds, replacements, and exchanges, particularly for counterfeit products. Platforms must provide timely delivery notifications and ban prohibited products. Monitoring mechanisms and seller background checks are also required, with a ready-made list of banned products available during seller onboarding.
(With inputs from PTI)