Thursday, February 26, 2026 | 08:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / CDSCO allows immediate lab testing of drugs to speed up approvals

CDSCO allows immediate lab testing of drugs to speed up approvals

CDSCO will permit drugmakers to begin testing samples as soon as applications are filed, shifting detailed scrutiny to later stages to shorten approval timelines and ease compliance

drug

Testing is a mandatory prerequisite before approval and is conducted at four government laboratories according to submitted specifications.

Sanket Koul
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 8:25 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

In a move to expedite approvals for manufacture or import of new drugs, the Centre has allowed companies to begin lab testing immediately after filing applications instead of waiting for detailed scrutiny.
 
In its circular dated February 23, the Central Drug Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) said that any no objection certificates (NOC) for testing of drug samples at designated government laboratories shall be issued immediately upon receipt of applications.
 
Testing is a mandatory prerequisite before approval and is conducted at four government laboratories according to submitted specifications.
 
These are the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC), Mumbai’s Central Drugs Testing Laboratory (CDTL), the Central Drugs Laboratory at CRI Kasauli and the National Institute of Biologicals in Noida.
   
These labs conduct tests as per submitted specifications and submit reports to CDSCO for consideration.

Also Read

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Tuhin Kanta, BFSI, Insight Summit, BFSI Insight Summit 2025

Sebi Working Groups submit agri derivatives review reports to chairman

wheat msp agriculture

Traders fear wheat prices may fall below MSP in 2026-27 on surplus stockspremium

carmakers, auto industry

BEE mulls tough norms as six major carmakers meet emission targetspremium

Real estate

Counting crores: What's behind the surge in India's new ultra-Luxury homes?premium

Aviation IndiGo, Airports in India, Airline IndiGo

Flyers to get 48-hr free window to cancel, make changes to tickets: DGCA

 
Earlier, the regulator examined detailed specifications related to formulation types, dosage forms, product development reports and compliance with relevant pharmacopoeia monographs submitted by applicants before issuing permission for testing.
 
Scheduled to come into force from June 1, 2026, the move aims at shifting focus to faster movement of files while retaining technical scrutiny for later stages.
 
Applicants will be required to submit finalised regulatory specifications based on prevailing pharmacopoeia standards and product-specific quality management system (QMS).
 
“In cases where specifications are revised or updated after review or comments by CDSCO, a fresh NOC for testing shall be issued for re-testing at the designated laboratory as per the revised specifications,” the circular added.
 
The move comes at a time when the Centre has, in recent days, significantly modified the NDCT Act through various amendments regarding the manufacturing of small quantities of drugs intended for examination, research or analysis purposes to reduce regulatory burden and promote ease of doing business.
 
“These amendments are aimed at simplifying regulatory processes, reducing approval timelines and enabling faster conduct of clinical research and pharmaceutical development in the country,” officials in the know said.
 
Earlier this month, the Union Health Ministry eliminated the requirement of a provisional registration certificate for ethics committees involved in biomedical and health research.
 
The ministry also proposed amendments categorising the post-approval changes of new drugs, both imported and manufactured in the country, based on the impact of the changes on the quality of the drug.
 
It also made changes in the rules to ease the process of approval for manufacturing of a new drug or investigational new drug for analytical and non-clinical testing, and to reduce the timeline for approval of manufacturing of a new drug or investigational new drugs for tests.
 
In another step to expedite clinical research, the requirement of obtaining prior permission for certain categories of low-risk bioavailability/bioequivalence (BA/BE) studies has been dispensed with.
 
Such studies may now be initiated on the basis of a simple online intimation to the CDSCO, enabling faster commencement of studies, particularly for the generic pharmaceutical industry.

More From This Section

The finance ministry has rejected a proposal by the steel ministry to establish a central organisation for the bulk procurement of green steel. It cited that most steel procured for government projects is purchased indirectly through contractors rath

Public procurement mandate could unlock 16 MTPA green steel demand: CII

Indian Rupee

Rajasthan allocates ₹30 crore to promote small entrepreneur exportspremium

petrol, Oil, Diesel

E20 petrol with RON 95 mandatory from April 1: What it means for your car

Real estate developers, homebuyers, Real Estate, home loan rate, Reserve Bank of India

IBBI mandates listing all homebuyers in a firm's information memorandum

IIP, index of industrial production, manufacturing, industrial production

30 industrial, warehousing hotspots emerge amid infra, policy push: Report

Topics : Drug Drug makers in India central government Industry News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 8:21 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayClean MAx Enviro IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayMark Carney India VisitPerplexity ComputerIndia vs Zimbabwe LIVE ScoreSamsung Galaxy S26 Series LaunchedAdobe Firefly Quick Cut FeaturePersonal Finance