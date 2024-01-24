Centre begins re-auction for 10 GWh tranche of ACC battery PLI scheme

The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) has announced the re-bidding for a 10 Gigawatt hour (GWh) tranche of the 20 GWh capacity under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for advanced chemistry cell (ACC) battery storage. The capacity was not awarded initially as Hyundai Global Motors, one of the conditionally qualified candidates, exited the bidding process.

A budgetary outlay of Rs 3,620 crore has been earmarked as incentives for setting up this battery manufacturing capacity in the latest round.

In the current bidding process, prospective applicants can submit their bids to set up a domestic manufacturing facility for ACC, which will help them qualify for incentives under the PLI ACC scheme, the ministry said in a statement.

“The bidding process will be held online through a transparent two-stage process, under the Quality and Cost-Based Selection (QCBS) mechanism through CPP Portal,” MHI stated.

A separate round of bids will be called for another 10 GWh of incentives targeted for stationary battery applications like renewable energy storage and power management.

The pre-bid conference is scheduled for February 12. The bid due date is April 22, and bids will be opened on April 23.

Commenting on the re-bidding, Union Minister of Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey said that MHI is supporting the growth of India's manufacturing capabilities and exports in the automobile and automobile component sector. “MHI is fully committed to taking forward Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's resolve for a self-reliant (Atmanirbhar) and developed India (Viksit Bharat),” he added.

“Keeping this in mind, in recent years, the Ministry of Heavy Industries has taken several initiatives to promote environmentally friendly product manufacturing in the automotive industry, such as the PLI-Auto, PLI - Advanced Chemistry Cell, and FAME-II schemes,” Pandey stated.

In May 2021, the Cabinet approved the technology-agnostic PLI Scheme on 'National Programme on Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery Storage’ to achieve a manufacturing capacity of 50 GWh of ACC, with an outlay of Rs 18,100 crore.

The government initially declared Hyundai Global Motors as one of the four eligible players out of nine who applied for the PLI scheme. However, it had to re-examine the offer after the South Korean automobile giant Hyundai Motor Company issued a public statement in August 2022 saying it had no link with Hyundai Global Motors and the latter was not authorised to use the Hyundai trademark and logo.

Hyundai Global Motors thereafter withdrew from the scheme.

Out of the four companies that were declared bid winners, Rajesh Exports quoted an interest and received 5 GWh capacity, followed by Hyundai Global Motors which was allocated 20 GWh of capacity.

The third player, Ola Electric, was awarded another 20 GWh, and the fourth, Reliance New Energy Solar, sought 20 GWh but received the remaining 5 GWh.

The MHI had earlier announced that commercial production of battery cells under the PLI is anticipated to begin in the fourth quarter of financial year 24.