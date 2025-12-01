Monday, December 01, 2025 | 05:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Coal India's production drops by 3.7% in Apr-Nov period to 453.5 mn tonnes

Coal India's production drops by 3.7% in Apr-Nov period to 453.5 mn tonnes

Coal India Ltd (CIL), which accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output, produced 471 MT of fossil fuel in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

State-owned CIL's coal production dropped by 3.7 per cent to 453.5 million tonnes (MT) in the April-November period of the current financial year, even as the government is taking several steps to ramp up domestic output and bring down the reliance on imports.

Coal India Ltd (CIL), which accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output, produced 471 MT of fossil fuel in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

However, the company's production rose by 1.2 per cent to 68 MT during the last month, over 67.2 MT in November last fiscal.

In the financial year 2024-25, CIL produced 781.1 MT of coal, nearly 7 per cent below the company's target for the year.

 

Coal India Ltd's coal production target for 2024-25 was 838 million tonnes.

The company is targeting a production of 875 million tonnes and an offtake of 900 MT in the 2025-26 financial year.

Coal India Ltd had earlier said that it would aspire to reach its production target of 875 MT in the current fiscal year.

Coal India missed its production target in September and October.

While CIL's production declined 9.8 per cent to 56.4 MT in October, in September, the output of the Maharatna firm dropped to 48.97 MT.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

coal industry Coal India Limited Coal production

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

