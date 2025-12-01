Monday, December 01, 2025 | 05:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Apple challenges India's global turnover penalty law in antitrust case

Apple challenges India's global turnover penalty law in antitrust case

Apple argued it risks facing a fine of up to $38 billion after it was found to have breached laws in a case where Tinder-owner Match and Indian startups succeeded in convincing the watchdog

Apple

Apple

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Apple is seeking to block antitrust proceedings in India by challenging a law that allows penalties to be calculated on global turnover, the country's competition regulator said, escalating tensions between New Delhi and the U.S. tech giant. 
The iPhone maker last month challenged India's antitrust penalty law which allows the regulator to use global turnover when calculating the penalties, calling the legislation one that could lead to disproportionate fines for cases where the breach occurred only in India. 
Apple argued it risks facing a fine of up to $38 billion after it was found to have breached laws in a case where Tinder-owner Match and Indian startups succeeded in convincing the watchdog the tech firm's in-app fee hurts smaller players, and is anti-competitive. 
 
A final decision on the case, including the fine, is still pending. 
On Monday, a lawyer for the Competition Commission of India (CCI) accused Apple of trying to "stall the proceedings" dating back to 2021. Appleâ€™s counsel urged the court to prevent the regulator from taking coercive steps. 

Also Read

Apple MacBook Pro M5 in Silver

I moved to MacBook Pro M5 from Apple's M3 Pro model: Here is what changed

Apple Noida store barricade at DLF Mall of India

Apple's second retail store in NCR coming up in Noida on December 11

Iphone

Apple tells Delhi HC: CCI's global turnover penalty rule risks $38-bn fine

Apple

Apple moves Delhi HC against CCI's power to levy fines on global turnover

Apple India

Apple India logged $9 billion sales in FY25, just 2% of global piepremium

Judges at the Delhi High Court asked the CCI to file a detailed response to Apple's arguments. 
Apple denies wrongdoing, saying it is a smaller player than Google's dominant Android platform. 
The dispute centres on a 2024 amendment that lets CCI use global turnover, not just India revenue, to calculate penalties. 
In a private submission to the CCI, reported by Reuters in October, Match argued a fine based on global turnover could "act as a significant deterrent against recidivism".

More From This Section

IT Office GCCs

Uttar Pradesh eyes global investment in BFSI, healthcare, manufacturingpremium

Coal

Centre simplifies approval process for exploration of coal, lignite

A customer tries an Apple Inc. iPhone 16 smartphone at the company's new store in Bengaluru

Govt gives smartphone makers 90 days to preload govt cyber security app

battery lithium

Govt may relax rules under PLI scheme for ACC battery output after delays

real estate

Japanese property giants deepen their push into booming Indian market

Topics : Apple Inc Apple India US antitrust case

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 5:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament Winter Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayNothingOS 4 New FeatureThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamWorld AIDS DAY 2025 ThemePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon