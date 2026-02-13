Friday, February 13, 2026 | 02:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Commerce Secretary discusses priorities with WTO chief ahead of MC14

Commerce Secretary discusses priorities with WTO chief ahead of MC14

The Commerce Secretary also met with Permanent Representatives and Ambassadors of various developing countries and discussed key issues in the context of MC14

Rajesh Agrawal

This was the first official engagement of Agrawal with WTO chief in Geneva after becoming commerce secretary (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 1:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal on Friday held meetings with WTO chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in Geneva and discussed issues pertaining to the forthcoming ministerial conference in Cameroon.

The 14th ministerial conference (MC14) is scheduled at Yaounde, Cameroon, from March 26-29 this year. The conference is the highest decision-making body of the 166-member World Trade Organization (WTO).

"Discussed key priorities for making MC14 a positive, balanced and inclusive Ministerial. Highlighted India's continued commitment towards constructive engagement with WTO Members for strengthening rules based MTS (multi-lateral trading system)," said a social media post by the Permanent Mission of India at WTO, Geneva.

The Commerce Secretary also met with Permanent Representatives and Ambassadors of various developing countries and discussed key issues in the context of MC14.

 

This was the first official engagement of Agrawal with WTO chief in Geneva after becoming commerce secretary.

Besides monitoring global exports and imports, WTO adjudicates trade disputes among member countries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

tea garden, lenders

Capacity building of small tea growers, BLFs key for productivity: Experts

e-commerce, e-com, qcom

Ecommerce, gifting firms unwrap 60% growth ahead of Valentine's Day

Supreme Court, SC

Telecom firms can't use IBC moratorium to defer spectrum dues, says SC

money, financial, cash, rupee

New labour codes unlikely to hit salary hikes; IT may see softer gains

IBM, IBM jobs, jobs in US

IBM to triple entry-level hiring in US in 2026 with roles recast for AI era

Topics : World Trade Organization WTO Ministerial panel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 1:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentQ3 Results TodayStock Market Crash TodayIIFL Capital Share PriceGold and Silver Price TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026Bangladesh Election results 2026Personal Finance