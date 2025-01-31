Business Standard

Friday, January 31, 2025 | 05:25 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Sun Pharma Q3FY25 results: Net profit soars 15% to Rs 2,903.3 crore

Sun Pharma Q3FY25 results: Net profit soars 15% to Rs 2,903.3 crore

Sequentially, revenue from operations grew by 2.9 per cent, whereas profit after tax (PAT) fell by 4.5 per cent

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma

Anjali Singh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s largest drug-maker, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, posted a 15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,903.3 crore for Q3FY25, while revenue from operations during the period grew by 10.5 per cent to Rs 13,675.4 crore.
 
Sequentially, revenue from operations grew by 2.9 per cent, whereas profit after tax (PAT) fell by 4.5 per cent.
 
Both profit and revenue were in line with Bloomberg estimates.
 
Domestic formulation sales increased by 13.8 per cent to Rs 4,300.4 crore Y-o-Y. This segment represents 32 per cent of the company's total revenue. For the first nine months of FY25, sales stood at Rs 12,710.0 crore, marking a 13.7 per cent increase Y-o-Y. Twelve new products were launched in India during the quarter.
 
 
US formulation sales, which constitute 30 per cent of total revenue, experienced a decline of 0.7 per cent, reaching $474 million. Despite this, year-to-date US sales have grown by 5.7 per cent.

Also Read

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma Q3 results: Net profit up 15% at Rs 2,905 cr on strong sales

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Q3 results, Jan 31: Pfizer, Sun Pharma, ONGC, Nestle to post earnings today

Sun Pharmaceutical

Sun Pharma Q3 Preview: Profits may jump 13%, revenues to rise 10% YoY

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma's unit Taro to acquire 100% stake in Antibe Therapeutics

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma sells entire stake in Japanese arm to Zaza Industrial Holdings

 
Sales in emerging markets rose by 10.1 per cent to $277 million, accounting for 17 per cent of total revenue. For the first nine months of FY25, sales totalled $854 million, reflecting a 7.2 per cent increase over the previous year.
 
The rest of the world markets, excluding India, the US, and emerging markets, delivered strong growth of 21 per cent to $259 million, accounting for 16 per cent of total revenue.
 
Active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) sales also performed well, growing by 21.8 per cent to Rs 567.8 crore.
 
Sun Pharma’s consolidated research and development (R&D) investment for the quarter stood at Rs 845 crore, accounting for 6.3 per cent of total sales, compared to Rs 824.5 crore in Q3FY24. For the first nine months, R&D expenditure stood at Rs 2,431.9 crore, or 6.2 per cent of total sales.
 
The company is focusing on both specialty and generic drug development across various markets. Its specialty pipeline includes seven novel entities currently in clinical trials.
 
Sun Pharma has a total of 541 approved abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs), with 109 ANDA filings currently awaiting US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval, including 28 tentative approvals. Additionally, the company has 51 approved new drug applications (NDAs), while 13 NDAs are still pending approval. During the quarter, Sun Pharma filed six new ANDAs and received two ANDA approvals.
 
The firm’s stock fell by 0.12 per cent to Rs 1,743.10 a piece on the BSE. The results were announced during market hours on Friday.

More From This Section

Punjab National Bank PNB

PNB Q3FY25 results: Net profit rises 102% to Rs 4,508 cr, NII up 7.2%

Ola Electric takes the S1 Portfolio to the ‘Next Level' with Gen 3

Ola Electric leads with a 25% market share in e-scooters: Bhavish Aggarwal

Vedanta

Vedanta Q3 results: Net profit rises 76% to Rs 3,547 crore on higher income

Bank of Baroda CEO, Debadatta Chand, Debadatta, CEO Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda aims to double balance sheet in 5 years: CEO Debadatta Chand

Amit Paithankar, CEO, Waaree Energies | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Confident of US demand despite Trump's concerning policy: Waaree CEO

Topics : Sun Pharma Q3 results Drug makers in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEEconomic Survey 2025 LIVEGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsSalwan Momika News
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon