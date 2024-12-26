Business Standard

Mankind Pharma inks pact with Innovent for immunotherapy drug in India

Mankind Pharma inks pact with Innovent for immunotherapy drug in India

Under the agreement with Innovent, Mankind Pharma will have exclusive rights to register, import, market, sell and distribute sintilimab in India

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Dec 26 2024 | 7:08 PM IST

Mankind Pharma Ltd and Innovent Biologics on Thursday announced a partnership to exclusively license and commercialise innovative immunotherapy drug Sintilimab, used in the treatment of cancer, in the Indian market.

This strategic collaboration aims to address the critical challenges in cancer treatment and improve patient access to innovative therapeutic options in the region, the companies said in a joint statement.

Marketed as TYVYT (sintilimab injection) in China, Sintilimab is co-developed by Innovent and Eli Lilly.

"Sintilimab is not approved in India. Early next year, we will be filing for its regulatory approval in India and complete all mandatory regulatory processes, including the conducting of a phase 3 clinical trial by Mankind Pharma for its successful approval in India once we receive the permission from the regulator to conduct such clinical trials," a Mankind Pharma spokesperson said.

 

Under the agreement with Innovent, Mankind Pharma will have exclusive rights to register, import, market, sell and distribute sintilimab in India. Innovent will oversee manufacturing and supply of the product, ensuring consistent availability and adherence to high-quality standards, the statement said.

Innovent will be eligible to receive upfront, regulatory and commercial milestone payments, it added without disclosing details.

"The partnership represents more than a commercial agreement -- it is a commitment to transforming oncological care in India, making innovative treatments available to a broader patient population," Mankind Pharma Senior President -- Sales & Marketing, Atish Majumdar said.

Innovent Biologics Chief Business Officer, Samuel Zhang said, "Together, we are committed to advancing patient care in India by making cutting-edge treatments more accessible and affordable.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Mankind Pharma Immunotherapy Drug makers in India Pharma sector

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 7:08 PM IST

