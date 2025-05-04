Sunday, May 04, 2025 | 02:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Corporate affairs ministry to remove 3,300 firms from official records

Corporate affairs ministry to remove 3,300 firms from official records

Out of the total, there are over 700 such companies in Maharashtra, nearly 500 in Delhi, more than 350 in Karnataka

auditing, auditing firms auditing companies, audit

More than 3,300 companies across states and Union Territories are set to be struck off from the official records, the data showed. Representational Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The corporate affairs ministry is set to strike off the names of more than 3,300 companies from the official records after receiving applications for removal of their names.

Registrar of Companies (RoC) from various states and Union Territories issued public notices regarding striking off the names of these companies in April in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, as per the latest data available with the ministry.

More than 3,300 companies across states and Union Territories are set to be struck off from the official records, the data showed.

Out of the total, there are over 700 such companies in Maharashtra, nearly 500 in Delhi, more than 350 in Karnataka, over 200 each in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, among other places. 

 

RoCs had received applications from the companies under Section 248(2) of the Companies Act on certain grounds, including that they failed to commence business within one year of their incorporation or that they are not carrying on any business or operation for a period of two immediately preceding financial years.

Also Read

Securities and Exchange Board of India, SEBI

Sebi proposes mandatory demat before IPO filings to plug regulatory gaps

Sebi

Sebi may extend relief to NCDs from sending physical financial statements

Premiumindustry, ibc, pli, bankruptcy

MCA considering an oversight body for lender committee functioning

Premiummerger, merge, departments

Speeding up fast-track mergers: Govt proposes wider scope, action awaited

PremiumThe Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is likely to open the internship scheme for applicants in mid-October, according to people in the know. The first round of shortlisting of candidates will be conducted using artificial intelligence (AI), they s

Govt may launch full-fledged version of PM Internship Scheme by Sept 2025

These companies have requested for removal/strike off of its/their names from the official records. Under Section 248(2), a company may, after extinguishing all its liabilities, by a special resolution or consent of 75 per cent members in terms of paid-up share capital, file an application for removing their names subject to certain conditions.

RoCs issued the public notices in April to check whether anyone has objections to the proposed removal of names of these companies.

At the end of March this year, there were 18,50,932 active companies out of the total 28,52,449 registered companies in the country.

"Amongst the 37 states/UT, Maharashtra (19 per cent) continues to be the state with highest number of active companies, followed by Delhi (14 per cent) and West Bengal (8 per cent). An increase in the number of Active Companies is witnessed in the states of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana as compared to February 2025.

"Among the Union territories, Jammu & Kashmir showed a rise of 143 number of companies in contrast to February 2025," the ministry said in its latest monthly information bulletin.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

AI

CII releases guidebook on adoption, governance of AI for board leaders

Premiummedtech, medical technology, healthcare, medical

MedTech multinationals bet big on India, eyeing global hub status

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

FIEO urges RBI to share info on banks offering rupee trade to aid exporters

Infrastructure, project financing

Infra boost, lower repo rates, ready units aid market recovery: CREDAI

factory manufacturing, India's manufacturing under-performance: A new clue from ‘multi-plants'

High US tariffs on China can boost India's manufacturing, says CEA

Topics : Ministry of Corporate Affairs Indian companies Indian firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 04 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

Explore News

KKR vs RR Playing 11KKR vs RR Pitch ReportPBKS vs LSG Playing 11PBKS vs LSG Pitch ReportSBI Q4 ResultsDelhi weather TodayAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025BSE Odisha 10th ResultIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon