India Inc likely to post 6% revenue growth in FY27: Fitch Ratings

India Inc likely to post 6% revenue growth in FY27: Fitch Ratings

Fitch-rated Indian corporates generally have low direct exposure to the current US tariffs, but unaffected sectors, including pharmaceuticals, could be hit by further US tariff announcements

About 69 per cent CEOs in India, the same as CEOs globally, now have structures in place to review their business models and ensure they stay competitive in the face of disruption

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 6:09 PM IST

Fitch Ratings on Tuesday said the aggregate revenue for its rated corporates will rise by 6 per cent in FY27 on steady GDP growth and an improved consumer-spending outlook, following a comprehensive reduction in GST rates.

However, corporates could face some downside risks if additional US tariffs are imposed or in case of a sharp depreciation of the rupee.

Fitch has recently revised India's GDP growth forecast for FY26 to 7.4 per cent, from 6.9 per cent, and expects annual growth of 6.4 per cent and 6.2 per cent over FY-27 and FY28, respectively.

The rating agency expects GDP growth and robust infrastructure spending to underpin healthy demand for cement and building materials, electricity, petroleum products, steel, and engineering and construction (E&C) companies during FY27.

 

Fitch-rated Indian corporates generally have low direct exposure to the current US tariffs, but unaffected sectors, including pharmaceuticals, could be hit by further US tariff announcements.

Direct effects on domestically focused sectors, such as oil and gas (upstream and downstream), cement and building materials, engineering and construction, telecom, and utilities, should be minimal, supported by local demand and regulatory stability.

Potential additional tariffs, if sustained at levels significantly higher than in other Asian markets, could weigh on economic growth, affecting the operating performance of more Indian companies, Fitch said.

The steel and chemicals sectors will face pricing pressure if US tariffs divert supply to other markets, including India, Fitch added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Fitch Ratings Indian corporates Industry News

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 6:09 PM IST

