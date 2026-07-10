Critical mineral push calls for board-level focus on communication: Experts

India's push for self-reliance in critical minerals is reshaping governance priorities for mining and metals companies, with industry experts calling for communication to become an integral part of board-level decision-making.

With the government prioritising supply security for minerals such as lithium, nickel and rare earths to support electric vehicle, clean-energy ambitions and changing geopolitical situations, companies are facing a governance shift that goes beyond capital, technology and regulatory clearances.

They said successful project execution will increasingly depend not only on capital, technology and regulatory approvals but also on stakeholder confidence and the ability to sustain a social licence to operate.

Sunil Duggal, former Group CEO, Vedanta Group and Former CEO, Hindustan Zinc, and current CEO, Bhumi Ventures, said the role of boards has expanded significantly as mining projects become more stakeholder-driven.

"The role of boards has changed fundamentally. Earlier, board discussions centred on capital allocation, operations and compliance.

"Today, directors are also expected to oversee reputation, stakeholder confidence, ESG performance and organisational resilience. In mining and metals, corporate communication brings a strategic stakeholder perspective that strengthens board deliberations and supports better decision-making," Duggal said.

Building on this perspective, Pavan Kaushik, who advises boards and CEOs on corporate communications and reputation strategy and author of the book 'The Fifth Estate', said India's mineral security ambitions require boards to integrate stakeholder intelligence into strategic decisions.

India's mineral ambitions will be realised not only through investment and technology but also through stakeholder confidence.

"Corporate communication brings the stakeholder perspective into the boardroom, helping directors anticipate reputational risks, build trust with governments, regulators, investors, employees and communities, and improve decisions before they are implemented," Kaushik said.

He said corporate communication complements traditional board expertise in finance, legal, operations and technology by strengthening governance and improving execution of strategic initiatives.

"As mining projects become increasingly stakeholder-intensive, boards can benefit from independent directors with expertise in corporate communication, reputation management and stakeholder engagement. This capability helps protect enterprise value, reduce execution risks and strengthen long-term organisational resilience," he said.

Duggal said stakeholder trust has become a strategic business asset.

"Mining today is not only about discovering and extracting mineral resources. It is about earning and sustaining the trust of governments, investors, employees and local communities. Corporate communication helps boards understand stakeholder expectations, reduce execution risks and strengthen the social licence to operate," he added.

Miners' body Federation of Indian Mineral Industries (FIMI) said the mining industry is committed to responsible and sustainable development.

Along with meeting environmental and regulatory requirements, clear and transparent communication about its sustainability efforts is important to build public trust and reinforce investor confidence, FIMI said.