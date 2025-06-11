Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 06:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Cyient, AICTE sign MoU to build innovation cluster in Visakhapatnam

Cyient, AICTE sign MoU to build innovation cluster in Visakhapatnam

The three-year initiative aims to develop higher education institutions into regional innovation hubs with support from industry, startups, and the government

Cyient Chairman Dr BVR Mohan Reddy, Dr Abhay Jere, Vice Chairman of AICTE, Minister Nara Lokesh with other dignitaries. (Photo: X@naralokesh)

Cyient Chairman Dr BVR Mohan Reddy, Dr Abhay Jere, Vice Chairman of AICTE, Minister Nara Lokesh with other dignitaries. (Photo: X@naralokesh)

Vijay Prasad Sharma New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 6:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cyient Foundation, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of Cyient Ltd., has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to establish an innovation cluster in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The MoU was signed in the presence of Nara Lokesh, Minister for Human Resources Development, IT, Electronics, and Communication.
 
This collaboration aims to strengthen the local innovation ecosystem by transforming higher education institutions into key hubs of entrepreneurship, research, and intellectual property (IP) creation, the company said in a stock exchange filing.
 
Focus on educational institutions and startups
  The pilot project will target colleges and universities in and around Visakhapatnam, positioning them as active innovation centres. It will encourage collaboration among educational institutions, industry partners, startups, and investors.
   
As part of the initiative, a structured support system will be developed, including:

Also Read

Cyient

Cyient slides 9% as revenue falls; no guidance given amid macro uncertainty

semiconductor

Cyient invests $100 mn in semiconductor business, plans more funds

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE, Bull

Cyient shares jump 5% after HDFC MF buys 0.62 mn shares via bulk deal

Bullish, market, stock market, bonds, trading

Cyient share price jumps 4% on roping in Sukumal Banerjee as CEO; details

bear, market

Bears on the prowl as markets turn skittish; individual stocks hit hard

 
*  iCARE (Innovation Creation and Research for Entrepreneurship) centres
*  iCAFE (Idea Creation and Auxiliary Facilities for Entrepreneurship) centres
*  IPR-TT (Intellectual Property Rights and Technology Transfer) cells
 
These resources will be implemented across both mentor and mentee institutions.
 
Speaking at the event, Dr BVR Mohan Reddy, Founder Chairman of Cyient and Chief Patron of Cyient Foundation, said: “The partnership with AICTE is a significant step towards realising India’s potential as a global innovation powerhouse. By nurturing entrepreneurial mindsets and building institutional capacities, we are creating a self-sustaining model that empowers youth, encourages IP creation, and promotes meaningful collaboration between academia and industry.”
 
The project will also include boot camps, hackathons, innovation fairs, and mentorship sessions to provide students and faculty with the skills and tools needed to build and scale innovative ideas and startups. 
 
Transformative industry-academia collaboration 
Dr Abhay Jere, Vice Chairman of AICTE, added: “This partnership with Cyient Foundation exemplifies the kind of industry-academia collaboration that can transform the way educational institutions contribute to India’s innovation economy. By strategically leveraging the strengths of institutions, industry, and creative youth, these clusters aim to generate a broad and lasting impact on innovation, entrepreneurship, and growth.”
 
The Visakhapatnam city innovation cluster is expected to serve as a template for similar clusters across India.
 
National innovation drive
  AICTE and the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell are already running several national programmes, including:
 
-  The Smart India Hackathon, the world’s largest open innovation challenge
 
-  Establishment of over 15,700 Institution Innovation Councils (IICs)
 
In Andhra Pradesh alone, there are more than 1,137 IICs across both technical and non-technical institutions. Cities such as Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, Tirupati, Kakinada, Nellore, and Anantapur are home to dense clusters of such institutions, making them ideal candidates for city-level innovation hubs.
 
Aligned with Atma Nirbhar Bharat 
The MoU outlines a three-year plan, during which Cyient Foundation will offer funding and infrastructure support via its CSR programme. The initiative aligns closely with the Indian government’s Atma Nirbhar Bharat vision of driving self-reliance through innovation, regional development, and capacity building.

More From This Section

MGNREGA fund shortage, FY25 MGNREGA demand, unpaid MGNREGA dues, rural employment scheme India, MGNREGA negative balance, work demand under MGNREGA, MGNREGA budget deficit, rural jobs India 2025, government employment schemes, MGNREGA fund crisis, un

Social protection cover in India rises to over 64% in 2025, says ILO

PremiumHospital

Pharma body seeks rethink on entry curbs of MRs in govt hospitals

air conditioner, ACs

AC industry to adopt temperature norms at no extra cost, seeks six months

Premiumtelecom, saas, AI

India to draft AI-native telecom rules, partners with ITU on 6G push

bajaj cng bike freedom 125, bajaj auto

India's natural gas consumption to more than double by 2040: PNGRB study

Topics : cyient AICTE Visakhapatnam

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 6:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportNow or Nothing SaleNEET Results 2025Latest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon