Friday, November 14, 2025 | 09:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Danube to build ₹4K cr commercial tower named after Shah Rukh Khan

Danube to build ₹4K cr commercial tower named after Shah Rukh Khan

Danube Properties will develop a 55-storey grade-A commercial tower on Dubai's Sheikh Zayed Road, branded after Shah Rukh Khan

Danube Home

Shahrukhz by Danube will span over 1 million square feet of built-up area, with property prices starting at USD 460,000.

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 9:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Dubai-based real estate developer Danube Properties, part of the $2 billion Danube Group, has announced plans to develop a commercial tower with a gross saleable value of Rs 4,000 crore on Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road. The project will be named after actor Shah Rukh Khan.
 
Adel Sajan, group managing director at Danube Properties, said at the launch event in Mumbai, aimed at getting Indian buyers interested in the new tower, that the company is targeting completion of the project by the second quarter of 2029. The tower, called Shahrukhz by Danube, will be a 55-storey grade-A commercial development designed around the hanging tower concept. It will offer more than 40 amenities aimed at positioning the property as a premium office and commercial destination in the city.
   
“The agreement we have with Shah Rukh is that this particular tower is going to have Shah Rukh’s name lifelong. This is something that’s being done for the first time. It’s going to be Shah Rukh’s tower for many generations to come. Nobody else, at least in Dubai, can have that kind of tower in the near future,” Sajan said.
 
What does the Shahrukhz tower include?
 
Shahrukhz by Danube will span over 1 million square feet of built-up area, with property prices starting at USD 460,000.

Also Read

Tejashwi Yadav, Tejashwi

Bihar election results LIVE: Tejashwi Yadav wins by 14,532 votes from Raghopur

biorefineries

AM Green to invest ₹10K cr in Andhra Pradesh for sustainable aviation fuelpremium

Tata Motors has commenced construction of its new Rs 9,000 crore plant in Tamil Nadu, which will also manufacture the next generation of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) vehicles. This marks the first time a premium vehicle will be fully manufactured in India

Tata Motors informs regulators of potential JLR customer data breach

Anuj Kumar, MD, CAMS

MF Central to tighten third-party data access, says CAMS MD Anuj Kumarpremium

Muthoot Finance,Muthoot

Gold volatility may limit Muthoot Finance gains despite strong Q2premium

 
The company is also placing significant emphasis on the tower’s location. Sheikh Zayed Road serves as Dubai’s main arterial corridor and forms a major portion of the 558-kilometre E11 highway, which links key cities from Abu Dhabi to Ras Al Khaimah.
 
Will more Shah Rukh Khan–branded projects follow?
 
Sajan declined to comment on whether Danube intends to launch more projects under the actor’s branding in the future.
 
Danube Group is one of the Middle East’s diversified conglomerates, with interests spanning building materials, real estate, hospitality and home décor. Danube Properties operates primarily in Dubai across the residential and commercial real estate segments, with a focus on luxury developments.
 

More From This Section

Nara Lokesh

Andhra inks ₹27,909 crore electronics MoUs on day one of CII summit

dpdp act india, india data protection rules, bundled consent india, user data privacy india, digital consent management, meity data rules, data fiduciaries india, india internet privacy law

Consent managers become central to compliance with new DPDP rulespremium

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Northeast has been kept at the centre of policy making: FM Sitharaman

Deepfake

90% of Indians exposed to fake AI celebrity endorsement scams: Report

Supreme Court, SC

SC rejects Bata, Liberty bid against revival of Crocs' design suit

Topics : Danube Home Shah Rukh Khan housing sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 9:47 PM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon