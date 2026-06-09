Dark patterns cost Indian online shoppers up to ₹28,000 cr a year: Study

India's rapidly expanding digital commerce ecosystem is facing significant financial losses from deceptive interface designs, commonly known as "dark patterns". According to a report by Datum Intelligence titled 'Dark Patterns in India's Online Marketplaces', Indian consumers are losing an estimated Rs 25,000-28,000 crore annually due to such practices, with 88 per cent of the country's 304 million online buyers losing an estimated Rs 78-87 per month. Beyond direct losses, these practices are also triggering major behavioural shifts among consumers, putting more than Rs 55,000 crore in gross merchandise value (GMV) at risk as users reduce spending, compare more aggressively or switch platforms altogether.

Despite these concerns, the report said online shopping adoption is expected to continue rising, driven in part by efforts by marketplaces such as Amazon, which emerged as the most trusted marketplace among consumers.

The report reveals that 63 per cent of online-payment users now experience hidden charges or drip pricing during digital transactions, a significant increase from 52 per cent reported in 2024. The findings suggest that existing regulatory interventions have had limited success in curbing deceptive digital practices that continue to affect millions of consumers across e-commerce, banking, travel, ride-hailing, insurance, online payments and digital lending platforms.

The report highlights how dark patterns have evolved into a systemic issue across India's digital ecosystem. Current survey findings show that 73 per cent of platforms deploy forced-action mechanisms, compelling users into actions they may not otherwise choose, while 69 per cent continue using drip-pricing tactics that reveal additional fees only at the final stage of checkout. More than half of the platforms surveyed were also found to use bait-and-switch tactics, where advertised offers differ materially from the final product, pricing or service presented to consumers.

The report, conducted in the first quarter of 2026, surveyed more than 2,590 consumers across 50 cities and assessed 12 leading platforms across quick commerce, e-commerce and online travel — including BigBasket, Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Nykaa, MakeMyTrip, EaseMyTrip, ixigo and Cleartrip. It examined the frequency of dark patterns, their financial impact on consumers and the extent of trust erosion, finding a 92-point gap between the best- and worst-performing platforms.

In e-commerce, the report claimed, "Amazon stands alone on consumer trust where users naming it most-trusted (50 per cent). Flipkart, Myntra, and Nykaa all show net distrust; Flipkart's gap (41 per cent least trusted vs 37 per cent most) is the narrowest but is driven by higher per-encounter financial extraction.” In online travel, the report said, “Cleartrip ranks among the most harmful platforms, while MakeMyTrip is perceived as the safest, with a net positive trust deficit. In quick commerce, BigBasket records one of the highest severity scores.”

The report estimates that 88 per cent of India's 304 million online buyers lose around Rs 78-87 per month due to hidden charges, forced add-ons, subscription traps, drip pricing and false urgency cues. Beyond direct losses, these practices are also triggering major behavioural shifts among consumers, putting more than Rs 55,000 crore in GMV at risk as users reduce spending, compare more aggressively or switch platforms altogether.

The combined impact of direct financial losses and changing consumer behaviour shows that dark patterns are no longer just a consumer-protection concern but a broader macroeconomic challenge affecting the long-term sustainability of India's digital commerce ecosystem.

The report also highlights a major “awareness paradox” among Indian consumers. While 81 per cent of respondents said they were aware of dark patterns, 85 per cent still reported being misled by them. The findings also point to a growing “trust economy”, with 74 per cent of consumers indicating they are willing to pay more for platforms that commit to fair and transparent design practices. At the same time, users also plan to cut spending on online platforms, most sharply in online travel, where spending could decline by up to 15 per cent.

The report flags a growing concern around the ambiguity of current definitions and enforcement standards. Without clearer distinctions between deceptive manipulation and legitimate commercial persuasion, businesses may continue to face uncertainty around compliance standards and enforcement expectations. The report points to the European Union's Digital Services Act as a potential reference model, where clearer distinctions are drawn between deceptive design and legitimate commercial communication.

The report cited Amazon India's fraud-prevention, counterfeit-detection and consumer-awareness initiatives as examples of trust-focused efforts. Amazon recorded the lowest B-Index score in e-commerce at 6.7, according to Datum.

The report also cited Zepto's rollback of certain pricing and checkout practices after a Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) penalty in late 2025 as a rare example of corporate course correction. The company redesigned its checkout flow after Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Aadit Palicha publicly described the practices as a mistake.