Datanomics: S Janaki's final note ends a six-decade musical journey

The music world is mourning the recent loss of playback legend S Janaki, who spent six decades pouring her voice into South Indian cinema and became an unforgettable presence in generations of listeners’ memories. “Janaki was truly the Asha Bhosle of the South,” said Oscar-winning composer M M Keeravani. Fondly remembered as the “Nightingale of South India”, Janaki began her playback career at 19. She went on to record more than 48,000 songs across 20 languages, with equal ease across classical compositions, melodies, folk songs, and duets. Though Janaki announced her retirement in 2016, she returned briefly in 2018 to record one final song, closing her career on her own terms. Her artistry earned her four National Film Awards and numerous state honours. In 2013, she declined the Padma Bhushan, stating that she should have been conferred the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award.