DCGI bans all charges, except supply, processing costs on blood units

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Thursday banned all charges except supply and processing costs on blood units.

Speaking to ANI, Dr JS Arora, General Secretary, National Thalassemia Welfare Society and Federation of India on Thursday said, "The notification will help in curbing the overcharging by some corporate hospitals, however, if we calculate charges, service wise they are more than sufficient to recover expenses incurred on these services."

An advisory issued by the DCGI to all states and Union Territories, read that "blood is not for sale", it's only for supply and that only processing costs may be charged by the blood centres.

"Drugs Consultative Committee held on 26.09.2023 in hybrid mode wherein it was recommended with respect of Agenda No. 18 of ATR point 3, for overcharging of blood, and it was opined that blood is not for sale, it is only for supply and only processing cost may be charged by the blood centre," the advisory read.

"In this regard, you are requested to direct all the Blood Centre under your jurisdiction to adhere with the Revised Guidelines-2022 for Recovery of Processing Charges for Blood and Blood Components issued by NBTC, MoHFW," the health regulator said.