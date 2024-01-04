Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

DCGI bans all charges, except supply, processing costs on blood units

An advisory issued by the DCGI to all states and Union Territories, read that "blood is not for sale", it's only for supply and that only processing costs may be charged by the blood centres

Blood Donation

"In this regard, you are requested to direct all the Blood Centre under your jurisdiction to adhere with the Revised Guidelines-2022 for Recovery of Processing Charges for Blood and Blood Components issued by NBTC, MoHFW," the health regulator said | Photo: Shutterstock.com

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 3:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Thursday banned all charges except supply and processing costs on blood units.
Speaking to ANI, Dr JS Arora, General Secretary, National Thalassemia Welfare Society and Federation of India on Thursday said, "The notification will help in curbing the overcharging by some corporate hospitals, however, if we calculate charges, service wise they are more than sufficient to recover expenses incurred on these services."
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
An advisory issued by the DCGI to all states and Union Territories, read that "blood is not for sale", it's only for supply and that only processing costs may be charged by the blood centres.
"Drugs Consultative Committee held on 26.09.2023 in hybrid mode wherein it was recommended with respect of Agenda No. 18 of ATR point 3, for overcharging of blood, and it was opined that blood is not for sale, it is only for supply and only processing cost may be charged by the blood centre," the advisory read.
"In this regard, you are requested to direct all the Blood Centre under your jurisdiction to adhere with the Revised Guidelines-2022 for Recovery of Processing Charges for Blood and Blood Components issued by NBTC, MoHFW," the health regulator said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Coal India inks MoU with Fortis Healthcare to treat thalassemic children

Health min moots Centre, state be empowered to regulate drugs, cosmetics

Centre grants sanction to prosecute joint drugs controller in bribery case

Health ministry plans drug licensing changes to ensure drug safety

Suspended MPs will not be able to attend meetings of parliamentary panels

Gujarat in talks with chipmakers in Japan, US, South Korea: Bhupendra Patel

IndiGo removes surcharge after 3 months as aviation fuel prices decline

Govt plans state-backed consortium for coking coal imports: Report

Jio adds 3.16 mn subscribers in October; Vi loses 2.04 mn: Trai data

Rajasthan's 'tankas' mordernised under MGNREGA to battle water scarcity

Topics : Drug Controller General of India Pharma industry blood Blood Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 3:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveArvind Kejriwal ED Raid Live UpdatesIran Bomb BlastsGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air PollutionTorrent Power Share PricePoonawalla FincorpBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon